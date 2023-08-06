Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins reportedly stabbed in prison

Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins was jailed in 2013 - PA

Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins has reportedly been stabbed at HMP Wakefield.

The former Lostprophets frontman is said to have been taken to hospital after being stabbed at the prison in West Yorkshire.

A source told the Mirror he had been taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday morning.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield.

“We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

The exterior of Wakefield prison - Good TV

Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences - including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.