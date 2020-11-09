Paedophiles who livestream abuse must face tougher sentences, report urges

The findings of the international NGO’s report, shared with The Telegraph, have been backed by the UK’s Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Dame Sara Thornton and former Home Secretary, Sajid Javid. - Dominic Lipinski /PA

British paedophiles who live-stream child sex abuse in Asia escape with half the prison sentence of those whose victims live in the UK, a report backed by the former Home Secretary has revealed.

UK sex offenders who pay to livestream the sexual exploitation of such children are receiving “too lenient” sentences that fail to provide survivors with closure, a case review by International Justice Mission (IJM) has concluded,

Furthermore, UK offender sentences for livestreaming sexual abuse of children overseas are “substantially” lower than sentences for victimizing UK children, the report found.

The findings of the international NGO’s report, shared with The Telegraph, have been backed by the UK’s Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, Dame Sara Thornton and former Home Secretary, Sajid Javid.

The report, entitled ‘Falling Short: Demand-Side Sentencing for Online Sexual Exploitation of Children,’ concluded that too many UK citizens who pay for and direct live-streamed sexual abuse of Filipino children are handed overly lenient sentences despite subjecting them to “their most traumatising hours of life”.

For example, such offenders will spend an average of two years and four months in prison before being released on licence to serve their non-custodial sentence - despite committing multiple crimes - and while UK laws against livestreaming child sexual abuse have maximum penalties of 10 to 14 years in prison, such offenders convicted of multiple counts have received sentences well below the maximum for one count.

The report gave the example of one UK offender, 56-year-old ‘Andrew L’ who had committed four offences relating to demand-side live-streaming of Fillipino children. He received a sentence of just four years and eight months. Of this, he spent three years in prison.

Andrew L communicated via Skype and paid mothers in the Philippines to provide sexually explicit material of their daughters aged five to 12 and made 36 transactions overseas totalling around £2,000 from December 2015 to July 2018.

He also requested that these young children have sex with adult males, but there is no evidence this happened.

Another, ‘Andrew W’, paid a Filipino trafficker for livestreamed sexual abuse of children. He committed three offences yet he received a sentence of just three years and two months. Of this, he spent one year and seven months in prison.

Communicating over Skype, for two and a half years starting in 2015, he made 49 payments totalling £8,584 to direct livestream abuse of a nine-year-old girl and other children.

Travel records show that he travelled to the Philippines in 2016. In October 2017, he was arrested him at London Heathrow Airport.

The IJM is now calling for livestreaming “demand-side” sex offenders to be treated on par with in-person sex offenders as well as sentencing that “fit the crime” and “end impunity” for demand-side offenders.

“These sentences are too low to provide justice for survivors and do not reflect the gravity of the crime,” the IJM authors concluded. “The reality is that online sex offenders incite in-person abuse and commit it by proxy, and thus, must be found legally responsible for it.”

Responding to the report, Mr Javid said: “There is, rightly, a great deal of attention on the exploitation and abuse of vulnerable children living in communities across the UK.

“It’s not clear to me why British sexual offenders choosing to abuse by proxy should be treated with any less seriousness.

“They are just as complicit in the harm caused. Morally, it’s my view that they may as well have been in the room when their instructions were acted out on an innocent child.”

He added: “For that reason, it’s unacceptable that child abusers such as Andrew L were handed such lenient sentences.

“For directing the livestream abuse of a nine-year-old girl and other children, Andrew W. will spend 1 year 7 months behind bars. Longer sentences have been given for possession of Class C drugs such as tranquilisers.”

According to the UK National Crime Agency, the UK is the third largest global consumer of livestreamed abuse, with livestreaming abuse “one of the emerging threats” to children today, as reported in the UK Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

The report said that countries such as Scotland, Canada, Australia, and Sweden punish sex offenders who direct livestreamed child sexual abuse on par with contact offending, and urged the UK to do the same.

The IJM also called for UK sentencing guidelines to have limited culpability and aggravating factors that reflect livestreaming child sexual abuse crimes..

One 12-year-old abuse survivor said: “I will not accept two years imprisonment for offenders because they abused and took us away from our families, and this should not be taken lightly. They destroyed our innocence. It’s not possible to let go of the things they did to us.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Child sex abuse is a truly sickening crime and that is why we are increasing prison time for the most serious sex offenders to ensure justice is served.”

As of 1 April 2020, the most serious sexual and violent offenders who are given standard determinate sentences of seven years or more have been required to serve two thirds of their sentence in custody, rather than being released halfway, with the final third served supervised on licence and subject to recall to prison. This will mean around 2,000 serious offenders will spend longer in custody.