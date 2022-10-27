Pagans motorcycle gang leader Deric 'Tuna' McGuire pleads case, will spend a decade behind bars

PROVIDENCE – The purported leader of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle gang admitted Thursday to conspiring with fellow members to trafficking drugs and firearms and received 10 years behind bars.

Deric “Tuna” McGuire, 38, of North Smithfield, pleaded no contest to nine charges involving drugs, firearms and stolen goods in exchange for dozens of other counts being dismissed by the state, according to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office.

Superior Court Judge Robert D. Krause sentenced him to 20 years, with 10 to serve, and 20 years probation, Brian Hodge, spokesman for the office, said. He must pay $80,229 in restitution and forfeit six cars linked to the sprawling conspiracy.

The charges against the Pagans Motorcycle Club RI chapter leader

The charges include possession of 1 ounce to 1 kilogram of coke; multiple counts of conspiring to violate drug laws by trafficking cocaine and marijuana; conspiring to sell concealed weapons to a prohibited person; conspiring to provide false documents to a public official; and conspiring to knowingly receive stolen goods over $10,000 for the purposes of procuring a loan, Hodge said.

He received credit for time he has served since his arrest in 2018 after raids that netted drugs and weapons, including a rocket launcher. McGuire, who had been on home confinement, was taken into custody by deputy sheriffs Thursday in court and returned to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

He had faced more than 200 counts linked to the alleged conspiracy. He was represented by Jack Cicilline.

It was a sudden end to the case against McGuire, who authorities identify as the leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club chapter in Rhode Island.

Superior Court Judge Netti C. Vogel dealt state prosecutors a blow in 2019, when she struck key wiretap evidence from the case after determining that only the Superior Court presiding justice or the next-senior Superior Court judge can authorize wiretap interceptions.

In McGuire’s case, Presiding Justice Alice B. Gibney had instead delegated Judge Melanie Wilk Thunberg to handle the warrants in McGuire’s case while she was out on medical leave. Gibney did so to avoid creating a conflict for Krause, the most senior Superior Court judge who was expected to later preside over McGuire’s case as it worked its way through the courts.

The state Supreme Court in May upheld Vogel’s ruling, meaning the case would proceed without the wiretap evidence. It is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Joseph McBurney and James Baum.

State and federal agents had wiretapped at least seven different telephones used by McGuire over the course of a year, capturing him being recruited to lead a new Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle gang and documenting his illegal drug operation, authorities alleged.

The investigation, dubbed Operation Patched Out, led to 29 raids in May 2018 and the seizure of drugs and weapons. More than 50 people were arrested and charged with crimes authorities said were tied to two alleged Woonsocket-based motorcycle gangs, the Pagans and the Kryptmen.

McGuire and his wife, Catherine Glaude, returned to prison for a period of time earlier this year after aurthorities accused them of violating their bail terms for consorting with motorcycle gang members. Glaude is also facing charges related to the alleged conspiracy and has pleaded not guilty.

