Page Industries Limited (NSE:PAGEIND) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Page Industries Limited (NSE:PAGEIND) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 21st of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of December.

Page Industries's next dividend payment will be ₹52.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of ₹208 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Page Industries has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of ₹23761.75. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Page Industries's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Page Industries paying out a modest 48% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The company paid out 107% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Page Industries paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Page Industries to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Page Industries has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Page Industries has delivered 31% dividend growth per year on average over the past ten years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Page Industries? We like that Page Industries has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Page Industries from a dividend perspective.

