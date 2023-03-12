PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.1076

The board of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.5% on the 19th of June to £0.1076, up from last year's comparable payment of £0.103. This takes the dividend yield to 9.0%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

PageGroup's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, based ont he last payment, PageGroup was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is returning a large chunk of its cash to shareholders, which means it is not being used to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 87% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.10 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.424. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. PageGroup has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. PageGroup has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for PageGroup's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While PageGroup is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, PageGroup has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Is PageGroup not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

