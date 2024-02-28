Pageland man first arrest after Wingate teen shot multiple times: Sheriff

WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested for shooting a teen in early February, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

Deputies say 20-year-old Caleb Garcia from Pageland, S.C., is charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder after the shooting. He was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26.

Caleb Garcia (UCSO)

On Saturday, Feb. 3, authorities reported that an 18-year-old Wingate man was shot multiple times after approaching a car Garcia and several other people were in on Bobwhite Circle.

The victim “received extensive medical care” at a local hospital and is still in the process of recovering from his injuries, according to the UCSO.

Previous | Deputies looking for suspect who shot teen multiple times near Wingate

Garcia was identified as a suspect and the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him Monday evening, officials say. Garcia is being held at the Union County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

However, authorities say Garcia is just the first arrest.

“The suspects who attempted to kill the victim in this case believed they could commit this violent act within Union County and would not be pursued or held accountable,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey says. “[Garcia’s arrest] sends a clear message to those involved that our dedicated personnel will not stop until everyone involved has been identified, arrested, and charged.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the UCSO’s Main Office at 704-283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. Tips can also be sent through UCSO’s app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.