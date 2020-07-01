Pager Bolsters Advisory Board With Former CIO of Horizon BlueCross BlueShield of NJ and Former Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Accolade

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pager today announced the appointment of two new members to the company's Advisory Board, effective June 24, 2020. Joining the Advisory Board are Doug Blackwell, former Chief Information Officer of Horizon BlueCross BlueShield of NJ, and Dr. Alan Spiro, the former co-founding Chief Medical Officer of Accolade.

Blackwell is a senior IT, operations and service executive with more than 35 years of experience in industries including financial services, high technology, telecommunications, health care, and professional services. In addition to his nearly 10 year tenure at Horizon BlueCross BlueShield, he has formerly served on the Board of Directors for Navinet, Zipari, Abacus Insights and NASCO. Blackwell will help guide Pager's payer data and systems integration roadmap.

"Having worked with Pager at Horizon BlueCross BlueShield of NJ, I saw firsthand the impact they made on our member experience and easing the access to care," said Blackwell. "I am excited to continue working together as part of their board of advisors in expanding that impact more broadly."

Spiro is a healthcare leader with over 35 years of experience in bringing innovative ideas into operational reality. He has a vast background including having been a co-founder, SVP and Chief Medical Officer of Accolade, Inc.; VP and Chief Medical Officer National Accounts at Anthem, Inc.; and a founder of AIM, now owned by Anthem. As an expert in the interface between patient care and data science, Spiro will lead the charge as an Executive Clinical Advisor for Pager, providing product and strategy insights, clinical guidance, and business development support.

"I've spent much of my career looking to make the advocacy philosophy more scalable. Pager has built a platform that meaningfully accomplishes that, both in terms of both technology and experience," said Dr. Spiro.

"I'm excited to bring on both Doug Blackwell and Alan Spiro to the advisory board," said Walter Jin, CEO of Pager. "As our solutions and capabilities grow, we aim to bring in world class talent and leadership to our advisory board and so welcome both Doug and Alan's cross-disciplinary expertise. Their track record, vision, and commitment to changing the healthcare experience are an exciting step forward in our efforts to create a better consumer care reality."

About Pager

Pager is your virtual care companion that provides a personalized, connected care experience throughout your healthcare journey, like having a "doctor in the family." Pager provides people with the right information, navigation and coordination services to access the complete set of virtual care services including triage, telemedicine, prescriptions, appointments, transportation and after-care follow-up. Pager simplifies the healthcare experience by enabling collaboration with multiple healthcare professionals into a unified group conversation through various omni-channel modalities. Pager's embedded SaaS technology integrates with claims and clinical data systems, in addition to third-party point solutions, to enable AI automation that delivers a personalized, seamless engagement experience. Pager partners with payers, providers and employers to offer this solution to over 10 million people across the United States, in addition to Latin America. For more information, please visit https://pager.com/ or contact press@pager.com

