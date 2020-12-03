PagerDuty: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $53.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, PagerDuty expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $57 million to $58 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year results to range from a loss of 30 cents per share to a loss of 29 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $211 million to $212 million.

PagerDuty shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.07, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

