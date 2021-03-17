PagerDuty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $59.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, PagerDuty expects its results to range from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $61 million to $63 million for the fiscal first quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year results to range from a loss of 43 cents per share to a loss of 36 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $264 million to $270 million.

PagerDuty shares have dropped nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.89, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

