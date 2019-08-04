PagerDuty: Promising Enterprise Software Firm Showing Growth Since Its IPO

PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) has been one of the more successful IPOs launched in 2019, with its stock price up about 65% from its $24 per share IPO in early April. PagerDuty is an enterprise software company providing tools to help other companies manage their technology systems more effectively. Virtually every company uses technology in some aspect of day-to-day operations, translating into a huge market opportunity for companies like PagerDuty. Investors are betting that PagerDuty can generate strong growth in the coming years as it capitalizes on this opportunity.

PagerDuty's product: Software for software

PagerDuty's key product is a software solution it labels on-call support, which refers to the idea that companies and their engineers are always on call to keep their technology running and support their customers. PagerDuty's software is embedded in a customer's software system and collects data from system outputs and human interactions. PagerDuty uses that data to determine if the system is running properly and to generate analytics that can be used to assess the health of an IT system and find ways to improve it.

At its core, PagerDuty's offering is an analytics tool that helps businesses harness technology more effectively. The company collects data and runs advanced analytics, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, to mine for unique and powerful insights. Once data is collected and analyzed, it can be used to improve a product, enhance customer support, assess cybersecurity, or any number of other use cases depending on the customer's needs.

It's admittedly tough to understand specifically how PagerDuty services its clients because its product has such broad applications, but the company provides a few client case studies.

For example, Box, an enterprise software company, uses PagerDuty to monitor its customers and ensure it is always online. If Box's system goes down, PagerDuty promptly notifies the correct technical team to fix the outages as they are reported. Good Eggs, an online grocery business, employs PagerDuty to analyze data from its warehouses to monitor its refrigerators to ensure its food doesn't spoil. Finally, Okta, an enterprise software company, uses PagerDuty to identify and resolve customer incidents in real-time.

PagerDuty's product has diverse use cases across many industries. The value proposition to the customer is dependent on how much access the customer gives PagerDuty to collect and process data. The more data collected, the more useful PagerDuty's services and insights can potentially be. Some customers will use PagerDuty as an outsourced IT monitoring service, while others will use it to find opportunities for business process improvement and task automation.

A large market opportunity

PagerDuty has a large market opportunity because virtually every company uses technology to assist with aspects of its core business. The company estimates a $25 billion market, which is based on its estimate of 85 million potential users who work in IT, security, and customer support for large companies. PagerDuty also estimates that it currently has a less than 1% share of this market.

The market isn't an open field for PagerDuty. Competition exists from a few large companies including Atlassian and Splunk. However, PagerDuty's biggest competitor is in-house efforts by companies to collect and analyze their own data. Most companies take a do-it-yourself approach to monitoring systems and developing operational analytics and haven't considered contracting out the work.