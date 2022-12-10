Pahoa man, 52, charged following Hilo bank robbery

Dec. 10—A 52-year-old Pahoa man has been charged following a Hilo bank robbery Tuesday morning.

John Jason McCrary is the suspect in an alleged robbery in which a male suspect entered the bank, located on the 500 block of Kilauea Avenue, and "produced a threatening note demanding money."

The suspect fled the area on foot with a disclosed amount of U.S. currency, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release.

A Hilo officer Thursday morning saw who he believed to be the suspect exiting a retail store on Makaala Street and walking toward his parked vehicle.

Officers contacted the suspect, who by this point was sitting in his vehicle, and positively identified him as McCrary. Police then arrested McCrary, and his vehicle was recovered as evidence and secured pending the execution of a search warrant. McCrary also had two wallets on his person that required a search warrant, HPD said.

Following the execution of several search warrants, detectives recovered a "large amount" of U.S. currency, 14.4 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of processed marijuana and ammunition.

McCrary has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree theft during an emergency period, second-degree terroristic threatening, place to keep ammunition, second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug.

His bail has been set at $103,000, HPD said.

McCrary is in custody and his initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday in the Hilo District Court.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Paul Mangus of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2383 or via email at Paul.Mangus@hawaiicounty.gov.