Pahoa man, 60, charged with murder in neighbor's 2020 death

Dec. 16—Hawaii County police have arrested and charged a 60-year-old Pahoa man in the December 2020 death of his Aloha Estates neighbor.

After conferring with prosecutors, police charged Donald Needham Tuesday afternoon with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Andrew Cawley.

Cawley was reported missing on Dec. 28 after family and friends reported not seeing or hearing from him in several days, police said.

His body was found in a shallow grave on his property and appeared to have been buried for more than a week. The case was reclassified on Jan. 5 to murder.

His remains were exhumed and taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where a forensic pathologist performed an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (808 ) 935-3311 or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808 ) 961-2378 or email jeremy.kubojiri @hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers at (808 ) 961-8300.