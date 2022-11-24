Pahoa man charged with terroristic threatening following altercation

Nov. 24—A 45-year-old Pahoa man is in custody and charged with terroristic threatening and firearms-related offenses today following a violent altercation in the Leilani Estates subdivision on Monday.

Kiha Rodney Stone Kaahu of Pahoa is being held on $132,000 bail, according to Hawaii Island police.

A 20-year-old woman reported that she and Kaahu were arguing when Kaahu pulled out a pistol, pointed it at her and fired a single shot at her. She was not hit, police said.

Kaahu reportedly left the area as a passenger in a gray-colored older model Isuzu SUV-type vehicle, and officers later found him sleeping in the car. They found with a butterfly knife in his pants pocket and a soft pistol in the car.

Kaahu's initial court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Hilo District Court.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the police department's non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378, or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.