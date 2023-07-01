Pahoa woman, 36, hospitalized after hit-and-run

Jun. 30—Hawaii island police are searching for the motorist involved in a hit-and-run that left a 36-year-old Pahoa woman with serious injuries early this morning.

Police said at about 4 a.m., an unknown vehicle was heading south on Highway 130 when it struck the woman walking on the northbound shoulder just south of Malama Street in Pahoa.

The driver fled the scene and failed to render aid. The woman was taken to Hilo Medical Center, where she is currently listed in stable condition. She described the vehicle as a motorcycle.

Police at the scene determined that only one vehicle was involved in the collision and are asking the public in the area to review their home surveillance videos for footage of motorcycles from 3:30 to 4 a.m. on Friday.

The motorcycle may have sustained front-end damage.

Failure to render aid when a person is seriously injured or killed in a traffic collision is a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000 under state law.

Puna patrol officers have initiated a negligent injury investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Jared-Taylor Makaweo-Quihano at 808-965-2716 or JMakaweo@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.