Pahokee bests Palm Beach Gardens 34-18 at home
The Pahokee Blue Devils picked up their first home victory of the year over Palm Beach Gardens 34-18.
The Pahokee Blue Devils picked up their first home victory of the year over Palm Beach Gardens 34-18.
The "First Take" host was immediately mocked by several ESPN colleagues.
People with diabetes have to monitor their blood sugar levels regularly by pricking their skin. Among them is a South Korean company called HME Square, which uses photoacoustics to test glucose levels noninvasively. HME Square was founded in 2020 by Yoonho Khang, who previously worked in semiconductors at Samsung companies for 20 years, and Sooah Im, a medical doctor.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
“Out of all the teams I played on, this is the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with," Pham said.
Nearly two years ago, Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz and raised two crypto funds totaling $1.5 billion. At TechCrunch Disrupt, she looked back at what happened over the past couple of years and confirmed that she’s still very optimistic about the future of crypto. When Katie Haun was a general partner at a16z, bitcoin was trading at $65,000 and Sam Bankman-Fried was still at the helm of FTX.
These best-selling picks from Lee, Bonobos, Lululemon, L.L. Bean and more blend comfort with style and shoppers are raving about them.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
'More than a sweater; it’s an experience,' wrote one of over 17,000 five-star fans. At nearly 50% off, it's a must.
The Tigers and the Seminoles meet in a make-or-break game Saturday, one of the week's highlights.
Given a list of emotions to choose from, fewer than 1 in 3 Americans picked a positive one, such as “excitement” or “optimism.”
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Apple’s watchOS 10 brings a new feature in the Mindfulness app that gives you the option of logging your feelings and moods directly on your watch face. Here’s a guide on how to navigate that new feature.
Ten years ago, Brad Brochocki was working for a solar startup in Denver. “I was in my young 20s at the time and equity wasn't something that really incentivized me at all,” CEO Brochocki told TechCrunch. It wasn’t just fellow employees and friends who were thinking the same thing.
We've got a glorious slate of games ahead in Week 4 of the college football season.
Amazon is walking a tightrope between growth and cost-cutting.
Daryl Dixon is back. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Ubisoft just confirmed that ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 3’ is on the way, though development hasn’t started yet. Creative Director for ‘The Division 2,’ Julian Gerighty, has been named Executive Director for the entire franchise.
There are only a few weeks left in the 2023 MLB season, so Fred Zinkie reveals a first look at his fantasy baseball rankings for 2024.
Experts say that the days when everyone was getting the same message are gone, and that's a good thing.
Roblox, the community-focused gaming platform popular amongst kids, has downsized a substantial portion of its talent acquisition team, signaling a shift in the company's focus from expansion to the bottom line. In a statement to TechCrunch, Roblox confirmed that about 30 employees in its talent acquisition organization were let go on Monday. "The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization," said a Roblox spokesperson.