Pahokee High teacher pleads guilty to battery charges for touching, choking female students

Pahokee Middle-Senior High School, located at 850 Larrimore Road in Pahokee.

PAHOKEE — A former Pahokee High School teacher has pleaded guilty to four counts of battery after at least three female students accused him of touching them inappropriately while on school grounds, according to court documents.

Stephen Goodman, 52, of Lake Worth Beach, pleaded guilty Thursday in court in West Palm Beach. As part of his plea agreement, he will pay $2,095 in court fees and serve four years of probation.

During his probation, Goodman cannot contact any of the minors named in the suit, cannot work in any public or private schools, and must send a letter to the Palm Beach County School District stating his disqualification for employment.

Goodman taught sports and health sciences as the department head of the school's Medical Academy for four years.

He was arrested Jan. 27 after a note surfaced from a student who alleged that on Jan. 25, Goodman touched her chest sexually in front of another student, according to court documents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report requested by The Palm Beach Post.

That same student previously reported Goodman to school police in October for making inappropriate comments about her chest size and about her body when she wore a skirt to school, the report cited by WPTV-Channel 5 says. The student's family declined to press charges at the time.

Since that investigation, two other students said Goodman put them in an unwanted chokehold during a classroom demonstration Jan. 26, court records show.

Goodman initially pleaded not guilty March 11. Reached Saturday, Goodman's attorney Mark Wilensky declined to comment on the plea deal.

About battery charges in Florida

Simple battery is a misdemeanor charge under Florida law.

Florida statutes define the criteria under which teachers and non-instructional position applicants are automatically denied employment with school districts.

Both sets of criteria disqualify anyone who has pleaded guilty to battery, if the victim was a minor, from holding the job.

