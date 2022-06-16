Pahokee siblings arrested in fatal shooting of man in park near Glades Central High School

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

BELLE GLADE — A 20-year-old Pahokee man and his 17-year-old brother are facing charges in the shooting death of a man last month at a park in Belle Glade, according to court records.

Authorities say Christian Cisneros and his younger brother were involved in the death of a 20-year-old man on the evening of May 7 at Pioneer Park, just west of Glades Central High School.

Both entered not-guilty pleas through their attorneys Monday during an arraignment hearing before Circuit Judge Sara Aliejewicz. Juvenile justice officials transferred the 17-year-old to the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday after prosecutors decided to try him as an adult.

Cisneros has been in custody since his arrest May 13. Both defendants face charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, armed burglary with an assault and armed robbery. The Palm Beach Post is not naming the 17-year-old because he is a juvenile.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing Cisneros. The state Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel is representing the 17-year-old. As a matter of policy, neither agency comments on open cases.

Authorities did not disclose the name of the man who died, citing a 2018 state constitutional amendment that allows crime victims or their families to request their identities be shielded from public disclosure.

On the night of the shooting, deputies responding to the scene found a person attempting to administer first aid to the 20-year-old man. That person later told investigators the 20-year-old had arranged to purchase the drug promethazine and wanted someone to accompany him to the meeting location.

Promethazine is an antihistamine commonly used to treat allergies and motion sickness. Authorities say it also is used recreationally as an ingredient in "Purple Drank," which is made by mixing the drug with a soft drink and prescription-strength cough or a cold syrup containing codeine.

The witness told deputies that after they arrived at the meeting location, two people armed with guns approached and demanded money and valuables.

The witness told investigators the robbers shot the 20-year-old when he refused to meet their demands. It was not clear who fired the fatal shot.

The witness reported that the robbers arrived in a pearl white Cadillac Escalade. Surveillance-camera video showed a vehicle matching its description traveling from the immediate area of the siblings' home to the site where the homicide occurred, PBSO said.

The vehicle was speeding north on State Road 715 moments before 911 was called, the report said.

The death is one of 39 confirmed homicides this year in Palm Beach County, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

