PAi partners with LPL Financial to offer fully-bundled 401(k) administrative services to the small business retirement plan space

DE PERE, Wis., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAi, a leading provider of 401(k) plan administration and recordkeeping services, has joined forces with LPL Financial to incorporate its Small Market Solution into its current offerings for small business 401(k) plans and startups. The partnership creates new opportunities for small businesses to start a 401(k) plan and help their employees save for retirement, with the benefit of PAi's award-winning customer care services.

Offering a fully-bundled 401(k) service, PAi brings to the partnership a simple and convenient path for retirement planning, supporting the specific needs of small business owners and their employees. Unique features like PAi's transparent pricing, payroll integration capabilities and no minimum requirements for plan assets are combined with the CoPilot technology features to create a proactive and educational retirement saving experience for both participants and plan sponsors.

LPL's Small Market Solution investment management service provides 3(38) fiduciary services and monitoring to make it easier for small employers to offer employees access to retirement savings. With the support and resources from PAi's committed team of small business 401(k) plan representatives, who offer proposal turnaround within one business day, LPL Financial and PAi are working to create a world where more workers are able to plan for a financially-secure retirement.

PAi prides itself on providing tools and resources to help make retirement planning more understandable and to give participants confidence in planning for their future. CoPilot 401(k) features, like the Years of Retirement calculator and alerts system, work together to keep participants in-the-know when it comes to where they are on their path to retirement readiness.

"We're very excited to be able to combine our specialized solutions and a personal service experience with LPL Financial's platform to serve the small plan and startup space," Christy Hopkins, PAi's Partner Account Manager, said. "Our team genuinely cares about helping small business owners and workers reach retirement readiness, and this partnership opens up more opportunities to connect with and help clients get where they want to go."

"The complexity of providing a retirement plan can be a hurdle to small business owners. LPL's Small Market Solution is designed to make it easier for employers, by managing the investments and working with providers such as PAi to deliver additional services and support," said Bryan Hodgens, LPL Financial SVP, National Sales and Consulting. "The partnership can help small business owners differentiate their companies by providing their employees a path to saving for a successful retirement."

Explore this resource to find additional information on the fully-bundled small market solution from PAi and LPL.

About PAi

Since 1983, PAi has helped people successfully save for retirement by changing retirement outcomes with participant-focused, easy-to-manage 401(k) retirement services. CoPilot, powered by PAi, is a do-it-for-you solution for business owners who want to focus on their business, not on managing a retirement plan. See how CoPilot is changing the retirement conversation: www.pai.com.

To learn more about PAi's award-winning culture or check out career opportunities visit: www.pai.com/careers.

