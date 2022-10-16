I paid $1,000 to sleep in a hotel room facing Niagara Falls for 2 nights. It was totally worth it.

Insider's reporter went to Niagara Falls for the first time and booked a room at the Sheraton Fallsview facing Niagara Falls for prime views. Joey Hadden/Insider

I recently spent two nights at the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.

Upgraded guest rooms with views of the falls come with floor-to-ceiling windows.

For $500 a night, I had some of the best views of Niagara Falls of my entire trip, right from bed.

I recently went to Niagara Falls for the first time and stayed at the Sheraton Fallsview Hotel for two nights. For $500 a night, I had prime views of the falls from the moment I woke up to the second I fell asleep, and I thought it was totally worth the price.

The author in her hotel room overlooking Niagara Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

The Sheraton Fallsview is a popular hotel that faces Niagara Falls on the Canadian side, making it an exceptional place to stay if you want to enjoy front-row views at every turn.

The Sheraton Fallsview hotel. Joey Hadden/Insider

According to Trip Advisor, Niagara Falls, Ontario has more than 200 hotels ranging from one to four stars. The most affordable hotels in the city start at around $47 a night, whereas luxury hotels can start around $250 a night, according to the same source.

Hotels and other buildings on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

I chose the Sheraton Fallsview hotel because of its reputation as the best hotel for prime views of all three falls: the American Falls on the left, Bridal Veil Falls in the middle, and Horseshoe Falls, the U-shaped falls on the right.

A view from the author's room window of all three falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

I took a train from my home in NYC to Niagara Falls, New York, and walked into Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, where cars and pedestrians can cross the US border into Canada.

A view of the Sheraton Fallsview hotel from the middle of the Rainbow Bridge. Joey Hadden/Insider

Once I was in Canada, I thought the hotel was easily accessible, which I appreciated. It only took me about 10 minutes to walk there from the Canadian border.

A crosswalk in front of the Sheraton Fallsview. Joey Hadden/Insider

Part of the Marriott Bonvoy hotel collection, the Sheraton Fallsview is a four-star hotel with rooms ranging from interior view with no window starting at $130, and falls view guest rooms and suites, which can cost between $150 and $600 according to a search I conducted a month in advance. Since I visited in the summer during the high tourism season, my room was more expensive.

The Sheraton Fallsview hotel up close. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought the lobby was pretty similar to other hotels I've been in. There was plenty of seating for guests waiting to check in or out.

The entrance to the hotel lobby. Joey Hadden/Insider

Although I didn't get a chance to use them, I thought the hotel had some great amenities like a spa, gym, and rooftop pool.

The pool at Sheraton Fallsview. Courtesy of Sheraton Hotels & Resorts.

Since my entire trip was about seeing Niagara Falls, I decided to upgrade to a premium 258-square-foot Fallsview room with a direct view for my two-night stay.

The author's view from her room. Joey Hadden/Insider

My room came with floor-to-ceiling windows and a door — though there was no actual balcony to go out on. It was just provided for a better glimpse of Niagara Falls. When I opened the door, I could hear the water crashing down.

A view from the Sheraton Fallsview hotel room. Joey Hadden/Insider

I thought it was relaxing to watch the falls from my bed, which was a queen-sized mattress that I found comfortable.

Simple, elegant design style in the Sheraton Fallsview room. Joey Hadden/Insider

There were nightstands with lamps on either side of the bed.

Lights illuminate the headboard in the Sheraton Fallsview hotel room. Joey Hadden/Insider

Between the bed and the window was a sitting area with a couch, chair, and coffee table.

A wide view of the room. Joey Hadden/Insider

To the left of the main room, the bathroom had a rainfall shower head.

Inside the hotel room's bathroom. Joey Hadden/Insider

Each morning, I hopped out of bed and opened the door so I could get ready to the sounds of the falls. I thought it was a peaceful way to start the day.

The author watches the falls from her bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

But after the sun went down, I enjoyed spectacular views that I didn't expect.

The sun sets over the American Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

At night, the falls started glowing in changing colors, courtesy of the Niagara Falls Illumination board.

US colors illuminate from the American Falls while Canadian colors illuminate from Horseshoe Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

I later learned that these lights are projected onto the water from the Illumination Tower and the Table Rock Centre rooftop. The edge of Horseshoe Falls also has lights on it.

The illuminated American Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

The falls glow every night of the year, and the changing colors represent sunrises, the aurora borealis, rainbows, and sunsets.

The illuminated Horseshoe falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

The lights are coupled with a fireworks display every night at 10 p.m. from late May to early October. The show went on for about six minutes each night.

Fireworks are on display above Horseshoe Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

Seeing the fireworks show from my bed was a happy surprise, and I thought it made the nightly $500 price totally worth it. I would book it again, as long as it's fireworks season. If not, I'd try another hotel with a different view of the falls.

A snapshot captures fireworks over Niagara Falls. Joey Hadden/Insider

