Get paid $2,500 to watch Christmas movies? Your dream job is here

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Watching 25 holiday movies in 25 days?

If that’s something you’re more than capable of doing, and even feel a glow just thinking about it, then CableTV.com’s Chief of Cheer position is absolutely in your wheelhouse.

U.S. citizens 18 and over are encouraged to apply for the job that’s paying $2,500 for completing the holiday movie-watching task.

“If you’re the type of person who watches holiday movies in mid-July, breaks out the tinsel on Nov. 1 wants to work from the comfort of your sofa, and thinks unlimited hot cocoa breaks are the ultimate work perk, we want to hire you,” the company explained in the job description.

Any Christmas-themed movie is applicable for the challenge, but the site suggested films like “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” “Elf” and even “Die Hard.” The other job perk is the company will offer year-long subscriptions for all of the main streamers to help with the task at hand.

You can apply for the position through Dec. 1. The selected new “employee” should get confirmation by Dec. 5.

