Who paid for Beshear’s inauguration? Report shows almost $700k in contributions

The biggest party in Frankfort every four years takes place at the state Capitol, but it’s funded largely via private donations.

For Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman’s second inauguration, donors forked over nearly $700,000, according to a report filed Wednesday with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. The group logged about $464,000 in expenditures as well.

Political action committees of various stripes accounted for about $352,000 in contributions while individuals, mostly Kentuckians, doled out about $343,000. The $695,000 total exceeds the amount raised for Beshear’s first inauguration, but is less than what former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin brought in 2015 when his inaugural committee was chaired by GOP national megadonors Joe and Kelly Craft, the latter of whom finished in third place after running for governor in 2023.

This year, Beshear’s inaugural committee was chaired by transportation secretary Jim Gray. A Beshear spokesperson told the Herald-Leader that Gray, the former mayor of Lexington and businessman, avoided soliciting funds from anyone who does business with the cabinet.

The biggest single individual contributor to Beshear’s inauguration effort was Tim Robinson, the CEO of Addiction Recovery Care in Louisa. His $29,000 along with three $10,000 contributions from others made Louisa one of the highest contributing locales in Kentucky. Robinson was recognized for his work during Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth Address on Wednesday.

The most money came from Lexington, where 18 donors gave more than $82,000. Former state Auditor Bob Babbage, now a lobbyist, and his wife gave $15,000 while the family of William T. Young, Jr. gave $20,000. The Goodman family, associated with Mt. Brilliant Horse Farm in Lexington, gave $25,000.

Other major donors include Lisa Lourie of Spy Coast Horse Farm in Lexington with $25,000, and $20,000 from Cynthia Adkins, a West Virginia retiree.

Of note, Barbara Banke, the owner of Kendall-Jackson Wine and head of Central Kentucky’s Stonestreet Horse Farm, provided an in-kind contribution of more than $10,000. Banke was a backer of Kelly Craft’s gubernatorial GOP primary run, donating to a political action committee supporting Craft.

Political action committees of all sorts gave to the inaugural committee, headlined by health care and financial companies, as well as labor unions.

Elevance Health, a health insurance provider in Indianapolis, gave the most at $30,000. Eight different political action committees gave $25,000 each, including Charter Spectrum Employee PAC; Deloitte Political Action Committee; Molina Healthcare, Inc.; United Health Group PAC; UPS PAC; UAW Community Action Program; Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 502; and Houchens PAC

As for expenditures, the largest expenses reported thus far were $106,000 to The Rental Depot Inc., a party tent and events company. Other major expenditures included $96,000 to audio/visual firm MSI Production Services and $44,000 to Kentucky State Parks for food, supplies and labor.

The committee paid out $25,000 to Wasserman Music, the booking agency for country music star Tyler Childers. The Eastern Kentucky native performed on inauguration day alongside other Kentucky native artists like poet and author Silas House and musicians Ben Sollee and Walker Montgomery.

Stipend funds of $500 were provided to 21 different Kentucky schools, several of which sent their bands to play during the inaugural parade in Frankfort.

No expenses were included in the report for the inaugural stage, which the state contracted for more than $418,000.