Do I get paid for jury duty? Here’s what California law requires from your employer

As an eligible U.S. citizen, you are required to respond to a jury duty summons. But is anyone going to pay you for your time?

While you are fulfilling your duty to serve on a jury, you still havebills, work and food costs to worry about. Here’s what the California justice system requires for pay:

Who’s eligible to serve on a jury in California?

In California, law states you are qualified to be a juror if you are:

A U.S. citizen.

At least 18 years old.

Can understand enough English to discuss the case.

A resident of the county that sent the summons.

Have not served on a jury in the past 12 months.

Not already on a grand or trial jury.

Not under a conservatorship.

Not in jail or prison.

Not on parole or probation for a felony.

Not registered as a sex offender.

Convicted of wrongdoing while in public office and have not had your civil rights restored.

Are California employers responsible to pay employees during jury duty?

California law does not require employers to pay employees during jury service, according to the California Courts website.

However, some employers do have jury-leave policies that provide workers with pay for the time they are at court.

Whether an employer chooses to pay their employee during jury duty or not, California law does state that employers cannot fire an employee who is summoned to serve as a juror and cannot work.

Will California pay me instead?

According to the California Courts website, the state pays jurors $15 every day starting on the second day of service if they are not compensated by their employers.

People who are employed by governmental entities receive full pay and benefits from their employers while on jury duty.

Starting on the second day, jurors can receive at least 34 cents per mile when traveling to and from court, the website states. For jurors who use public transit, the courts can pay them up to $12 starting on the first day.

Some local courts also have programs where jurors are paid what it costs to take public transportation. Other provide programs where jurors are provided free bus or rail transportation to court, the California Courts website states.

How long can I expect to serve on a jury in California?

The Superior Court uses the One Day or One Trial Jury Service program under California Rules of Court, Rule 2.1002.

This program allows a person to fulfill jury service when they have:

Served on one trial until excused.

Been assigned to the trial department for jury selection and participated until excused by the jury commissioner.

Attended court but was not assigned to the trial department before the end of that day.

Served one to five court days on call.

According to the Superior Court of California website, trial lengths depend on how long jurors spend in deliberations.

Jurors should make arrangement to stay the entire day during the court’s operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Most trials last 3-7 days, but some may go longer,” the Superior Court of California states on its website.

While each case varies, the website states the judge will know approximately how long the trial will take.

“Judges are aware that long trials can be difficult,” the website states. “Let the judge know if it would be a serious hardship for you to serve on a long trial.”

