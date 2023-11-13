Have you paid this man for tickets or other items he never delivered? Ga. deputies want to know

Have you done business with this man?

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Paul Benjamin Locke, 42, used Craigslist, social media sites, and money transfer apps to steal money from people.

Investigators learned that Locke was wanted by 9 different law enforcement agencies across the Southeast and has been avoiding authorities since July 2020.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say Locke would offer things for sale like Georgia Bulldogs football tickets, Peach Bowl tickets, metal carports, and counterfeit items.

They say he would take the money, but would never deliver the merchandise to the buyers.

Locke also went by the name “BIG BEN” on some websites.

Investigators believe Locke may have victims all over the country and ask that if you believe you have been one of his victims, to call your local law enforcement agency and let them know.

Locke is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail for violation of probation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: