Can I Get Paid Sick Time During This Pandemic?

The COVID-19 crisis has put more than 22 million Americans out of work. But many of those who still have jobs find themselves sifting through complex laws, regulations, and corporate policies about taking time to heal if they fall ill, or to care for an ailing loved one.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed by President Trump in March might have filled a glaring hole in American worker protections when they were needed most. The reality is more complicated and, depending on where you work, likely disappointing.

The law requires employers with 500 workers or fewer to provide up to 80 hours off at full pay if people cannot work because of a government isolation order, a doctor’s recommendation, or because they have coronavirus symptoms and are working to obtain a diagnosis. It also entitles workers at firms of this size to the same amount of time out at two-thirds their usual pay rate if they need to care for a quarantined person, or for a child whose school has closed due to the pandemic. Those in the last category can get an extra 10 weeks of leave so long as they have been in their job at least 30 days.

But according to the most recent Census data—from 2016—a little under half of Americans employed in the private sector work at such small companies. And a 2018 Bureau of Labor Statistics found 11 percent of those workers at large businesses and nonprofits get no paid sick leave benefits through their jobs.

Even if you’re in that 11 percent, though, your state or local government may ensure your right to paid rest and recovery. Here are the parts of the U.S. where employees can get a break.

Arizona: The state’s Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act requires all employers to provide one hour of “earned paid sick time” for every 30 hours worked. Arizonans engaged at enterprises with at least 15 workers can take 40 hours of this time off each year, unless the employer allows more. Those at smaller outfits are only guaranteed the freedom to 24 of their earned hours in a 12-month period, with additional time at the boss’s discretion. Employees may take their time if sick themselves, to care for an ill family member, or due to “a public health emergency affecting the employee or a family member of the employee.”

California: The state passed the Healthy Workplace Healthy Family Act in 2014, ensuring every worker an hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours on the job, and people can start taking days after three months of service. Employees can use their time for the “diagnosis, care, or treatment of an existing health condition or preventive care” for either themselves or a family member. An employer can cap their workers’ hours at 24 and days off at three per year.

Several of the Golden State’s biggest cities have their own rules, which generally mirror the statewide mandate, but differ in the number of hours workers can take and accumulate.

Berkeley ’s law enables employees at businesses of fewer than 25 people to take as many as 48 hours a year. Those at larger operations can take 72.

’s law enables employees at businesses of fewer than 25 people to take as many as 48 hours a year. Those at larger operations can take 72. Los Angeles ’s city ordinance entitles all workers to take 48 hours of earned time in a year and prevents any employer from capping hours at fewer than 72.

’s city ordinance entitles all workers to take 48 hours of earned time in a year and prevents any employer from capping hours at fewer than 72. Oakland ’s rules allow businesses with fewer than 10 employees to cap earned sick hours at 40, while bigger companies must let workers accrue up to 72.

’s rules allow businesses with fewer than 10 employees to cap earned sick hours at 40, while bigger companies must let workers accrue up to 72. San Diego puts the accrual cap at 80 hours for all firms.

puts the accrual cap at 80 hours for all firms. San Francisco ensures workers at organizations with fewer than 10 people on staff amass at least 40 hours of sick leave, while bigger employers can’t cut them off before 72.

Connecticut: The Nutmeg State was the first in the nation to instate a paid sick leave policy, in 2012. But its rules apply only to service workers at for- and nonprofit entities with 50 people or more on the books. These employees put away an hour of sick time for every 40 hours of labor, until they have stored up 40 hours in a year. Workers can start using the time after their 680th hour on the job. Connecticut delimits care for a family member to a spouse or child.

Illinois: The state does not force employers to offer paid sick time, but requires those that do so voluntarily to permit their workers to use their leave to care for not only themselves but for a child, spouse, sibling, parent, mother-in-law or father-in-law, grandchild, grandparent, or stepparent.

Chicago city law obligates all businesses to offer sick leave to any employee who works for 80 hours during any 120-day period. Sick time accumulates at the rate of one hour for every 40 hours on the job, though employers can cut them off after 40 hours in a 12-month period. Encompassing Cook County has a near-identical statute.

Maryland: The “Maryland Healthy Working Families Act” requires employers with 15 people or more on payroll to offer paid sick leave at the rate of one hour for every hour worked. Employees take that time for self-care, or to assist a spouse, child, parent, grandparent, grandchild, or sibling. Employers do not have to grant more than 40 hours in total.

Massachusetts: Any organization with upwards of 10 employees who work more than 12 hours per week must provide up to 40 hours of compensated sick leave each year. Employees earn an hour off for every 30 hours worked, and may use it if they themselves or their child, spouse, parent, or spouse's parent becomes ill. Employers may also ask for a doctor’s note if their worker is out for more than three days in a row. The law carves out the agricultural sector, and health or human services industry employees who work on an as-needed basis.