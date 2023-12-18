You Paid For It: St. Charles City employees to receive paid holiday break

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Hundreds of St. Charles city employees are getting an unusual break for the holidays, with taxpayers picking up the tab. But is this a good deal for residents?

St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer defended the decision to shut down city hall for the holidays.

“We have a steering committee made up of people from all the various departments who talk about morale and their function in the city. And one of the recommendations to the council was we do something during the holidays, almost as like a bonus to people,” he said.

“We looked at it and the council passed a resolution that from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, the city would give them paid time off. I believe that counts for three days this year: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. So they receive time off.”

It amounts to an end-of-year bonus for workers that will cost St. Charles County a total of $230,000.

“It’s an incredible morale booster. It’s been very good for recruitment, also; when we talk to people about working for the City of St. Charles,” Borgmeyer said. “The fact that we’re employee-centric; we care about them and we do extra things for them.”

But what are citizens to do with city hall closed? The mayor said they have that covered, too.

“Actually, if there’s an emergency, essential workers—police, fire, public works, a few other ones—will be on staff,” he said.

But even essential workers won’t be left out in the cold. Borgmeyer said they’ll receive 16 hours of paid time off if they do have to work during the holiday break.

“Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, we’re the only city in St. Charles County that’s doing this,” he said. “It’s been very well-accepted and it’s good for work-life balance through the holidays. Everybody wants to be home with the family, their kids, their relatives, and everything else.”

