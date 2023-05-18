If you’re paid by the state of North Carolina, this is the raise the Senate proposes

The General Assembly controls the salaries of tens of thousands of state employees, teachers and other education workers, and some elected officials, too.

Increases in those salaries will go into effect on July 1, assuming the state budget becomes law by then. The state Senate’s version of the budget passed a key vote on Wednesday with bipartisan support. Final raises will be negotiated in the legislature’s compromise budget.

If you work for the state of North Carolina, here’s what the Senate is proposing for your raise over the next two years.

Raises for state employees

▪ State employees: 5% raises over two years, with 2.5% each year. That includes nonelected employees of the General Assembly.

Raises for elected officials

▪ Governor: A raise of nearly $40,000, or 22.5%, over the next two years.

▪ Council of State: For the rest of the Council of State — the lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, labor commissioner, agriculture commissioner, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public schools — a raise of nearly $22,000, or 14.9% over two years.

Raises for teachers, school staff

▪ Central office staff: 5% over the next two years — 2.5% each year — for superintendents, assistant superintendents, associate superintendents, directors/coordinators, supervisors and finance officers.

▪ Teachers: An average of 4.5% over the next two years, which includes step increases. The state sets base salaries. Rural teachers receive an additional supplement. The 4.5% is not an across the board raise, and varies by teacher and experience.

▪ Noncertified public school employees: 5% over the next two years, with 2.5% each year.

Raises for retirees

▪ Retirees in the teachers and state employees retirement system: Retirees, or their beneficiaries, would receive a one-time bonus of 1% as a cost-of-living supplement, two years in a row. Those eligible would have retired on or before Sept. 1, 2023, and would be paid by Oct. 31. The amount is 1% of the retiree’s annual retirement allowance. Then in 2024, a 1% COLA bonus would be given out between September and October 2024.

Raises for UNC employees

UNC employees are in different classifications as they relate to the state’s Human Resources Act. SHRA stands for subject to the Human Resources Act, and those employees are most often support staff. EHRA employees are exempt from the act, and are often managers. Both groups stand to receive the same raise:

▪ SHRA UNC employees: 5% raise over two years, with 2.5% each year starting July 1.

▪ EHRA UNC employees: 5% raise over two years, with 2.5% each year starting July 1.

Raises for law enforcement

▪ State Highway Patrol, State Bureau of Investigation and Alcohol Law Enforcement personnel: 12% over two years, on a new salary schedule.

Raises for community college employees

▪ Community college faculty and non-faculty personnel: across-the-board raises of 2.5% the first year and 2.5% the second year, starting July 1. Minimum salaries, with different ranges for levels of education, would also increase.

Additional raises

More raises, for those not already set, can be given using funds from the Labor Market Adjustment Salary Reserve, with some limitations.