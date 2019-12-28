Paighton Houston: Missing woman sent text saying she was in danger

Paighton Houston was last seen leaving a bar with two men on 20 December: Charlaine Houston

A woman who went missing during a night out eight days ago sent a final text message saying she was “in trouble”.

Paighton Houston, 29, was last seen leaving the Tin Roof live music bar in Birmingham, Alabama, with two men on 20 December.

In an appeal on Facebook, her mother Charlaine said Paighton had not answered her phone or used her bank card since that night.

“We are worried sick,” said Ms Houston, from Trussville. ”Someone knows something and we have to bring her home. The detectives are working to find her but please help us with any information you get.”

Kay Ivey, the governor of Alabama, offered a $5,000 reward for information on Friday night, to add to a $5,000 reward put forward by the charity Crime Stoppers.

“Unfortunately, another female is missing in the state of Alabama,” the governor said in a statement. “It is critical that we support Paighton, her family and law enforcement to ensure we do everything possible to bring her home.”

Officials said Paighton Houston appeared to have willingly left the bar on 7th Avenue South in the Lakeview area of Alabama with two men at around 10.45pm. She was wearing ripped blue jeans and a coral hooded sweatshirt.

At midnight she sent a text to a friend reading: “Idk who im with so if I call please answer. I feel in trouble.”

The Tin Roof in Birmingham said in a post on Instagram that off-duty police officers were working at the bar that night.

“We hope and pray for Paighton’s safe return and encourage anyone to reach out with any information,” it added.

In her latest appeal for help on Saturday morning, Charlaine Houston confirmed her daughter was still missing.

“This is terribly heartbreaking, frustrating and scary for all of us but our concern is for Paighton,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I know my daughter and she is with someone she doesn’t know and in danger. She is family oriented and had plans for Saturday with her best friend, sister and family.”

Read more

Cat that was missing for six years returns to family for Christmas