Paignton Zoo celebrates 100th anniversary

Paignton Zoo is marking its 100th birthday with the opening of a new display.

The zoo, in Devon, opened for the first time in July 1923 as Torbay Zoological Gardens before it was renamed.

The anniversary is being celebrated on Saturday and Sunday with a variety of family-friendly activities - including storytelling sessions and animal talks.

A spokesperson for the zoo said a new display would be unveiled at 11:00 BST on Saturday to mark the centenary.

The display looks at the history of the zoo and how it has transformed over the years.

The zoo was founded by Herbert Whitley who kept a large private collection of plants and animals before opening his doors to the public.

"Whitley passed away in 1955 and since then Paignton Zoo has continued to develop and evolve into the site that it is today with a renewed mission to educate, inspire and conserve endangered species," the zoo said.

"During the past 100 years Paignton Zoo has seen significant change and yet its initial purpose to educate its visitors remains just as true today as it did back in 1923."

