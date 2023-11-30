Pain from Delaware's overdose crisis this holiday season is real. Are your loved ones OK?

Editor's note: This is the first of three holiday litanies from regular opinion contributor Jordan McClements in which he meditates on Delaware's ongoing opioid crisis.

This December holiday season, we all share wounds of the overdose crisis.

I know the holidays are getting close. I know you’re getting nervous.

Is your loved one going to show up?

Are you, going to show up for your loved one?

Today doesn’t change the Delaware overdose crisis. Your loved one didn’t show up yesterday, but your loved one did the day before, talking a lot, giving a lot of love, then trembling, then strung out, throwing up in the bathroom, screaming and yelling about the time you pushed them down the steps when you both were 12.

Did you show up for your loved one yesterday?

Give them a hug. Overdose has brought Delaware to its hands and knees, so give that hug to the loved one you remember now, the one you love, the loved one who painted themselves when your loved one was 7 and Mom still has the pictures of.

You all know Grandma’s giving them money, and it’s not going well. Grandma’s running out of money for retirement, but what you don’t see is Grandma is seeing the little kid from first communion, and school picture day — not the person that you might think — isn’t there.

Do you know what it’s like to dip off into the bathroom for 10 minutes, and your entire demeanor change?

What did you expect them to do?

Your loved one sees you prospering, doing great and there’s your loved one, who is not doing so great.

Maybe your loved one isn’t there because your loved one passed away from drugs or overdose.

Maybe your loved one’s not there because you already lost them, to where overdose and drugs are characters of the play called "The Rest of Your Life."

But your loved one may not be there, you say. But your loved one will always be there, because you will always feel their presence.

You’re looking for someone to take the pain away, and I can’t yet, because we haven’t turned our pain into purpose.

Maybe you’re on drugs, and don’t know if you should show up.

Maybe you’re a parent, and you wonder how you failed your child, or if what you did to them, caused them to use drugs.

Maybe you’re not a failure, and you shouldn’t look at yourself, your loved one, or the situation as failing, when many Delawareans have a problem with drugs.

Your loved one that fell into this, fell into this Delaware wound that, we all, share.

You want a better life for those around you, and avenge the life of your loved one?

One, acknowledge that overdose happens in the dark, in Delaware.

Two, you and I, allow overdose, in Delaware.

We give permission to our loved ones — and strangers — to hurt themselves until they die.

The more we talk with and about our loved ones, the easier it is to bring the conversation of overdose to the Delaware wound, and end the Delaware overdose crisis.

Forgive your loved one, it’s all we have left.

If your loved one is still alive, be grateful they are alive.

If you lost them, be grateful for the good times.

If you’re in the middle of your own drug use, be grateful you saw your loved ones, because tomorrow may not happen for you, in this Delaware we create, and allow to kill our family, friends, and neighbors.

This December holiday season, be grateful, and encourage your loved one to defeat this thing, and overcome this thing, and save their own life, in our Delaware we create.

They have to save their life in our Delaware we maintain.

You’re not the hero in this story, because that’s not the Delaware Way.

They have to choose life, or die, the Delaware Way.

How do our loved ones choose life, and not the Delaware Way?

We love them.

Jordan McClements is a resident of Felton.

