Pain in the pocketbook: Hampton Roads drivers cut time on the road as gas prices surge

A mandatory return to the office in February after a few months of omicron-induced remote work came with sticker shock for one Virginia Beach resident.

Sarah now fills her Toyota Corolla with gas twice a week, shelling out about $30 each time, to make the daily 36-mile roundtrip commute between her Oceanfront home and the downtown Norfolk office where she works at a real estate company.

“We have to watch our budget carefully and just change our driving habits,” said Sarah, who asked to be identified by only her first name because she didn’t want to be seen as speaking critically about her job.

Gas prices in Virginia have surged in the past week. On March 3, Hampton Roads drivers were paying $3.59, on average, for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. As of Friday, the average was $4.27.

Looking for ways to cut back on expenses, Sarah and her family decided to stop driving their daughter to and from school last week, opting for the school bus instead.

“She would even stay after school so she can take care of some homework, do some activities after school – had to stop that because driving all the way over there to pick her up and then going home was a lot, it was a burden,” she said.

This month marks the first time Virginia drivers have seen average prices above $4 a gallon since the 2008 financial crisis, when average pump prices peaked at $4.01 a gallon — or $5.17 adjusted, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator.

The spike comes as crude oil prices shot up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But gas prices already had crept upward over the last year, buoyed by the oil industry’s sluggish return to pre-pandemic levels of production, according to Holly Dalby, director of public affairs for AAA Tidewater.

The increasing prices left motorists scrambling to reduce driving when they can.

More than half of respondents in a recent survey from auto club AAA said they would change their driving habits if gas prices broke $4 per gallon. Of that number, 80% said they would drive less.

Story continues

Norfolk resident Keja Reel is among those. Reel was an avid recreational cyclist before pump prices shot up. Her husband owns the record store Freshtopia, which hosts weekly “Boom Box Bike Rides” through town.

But since driving has become increasingly pricey, Reel said she’s been making a “conscious effort” to hop on her bike for errands for which she would have otherwise driven. In the past few days, she and her husband cycled to a West Ghent brewery and another time to meet up with a friend.

“My lifestyle is definitely going to change,” Reel said. “I’m definitely not using my car as much.”

Reel isn’t the only person swapping four wheels for two.

Jason Agola, co-owner of Local Bike Shop NFK, said warming weather and expensive fuel have created the “perfect storm” to stir up interest in biking for transportation.

“It’s a conversation in the shop almost every day,” Agola said of gas prices.

Patrons passing through the shop have been “more and more interested” in using bikes as a part of their daily life — and not just recreationally, Agola said.

Lawmakers are considering action to alleviate pain at the pump. As Virginians watch prices tick up, Democratic leaders called on Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to declare a state of emergency to activate the state’s anti-price gouging law.

Meanwhile, Youngkin has asked the General Assembly to consider a temporary repeal of the state’s gas tax before lawmakers adjourn from the session.

While some motorists have reduced their driving, it’s unclear to what end they may seek to reduce gas consumption by upgrading to more fuel efficient vehicles.

When gas prices last peaked in 2008, a flood of customers sought to downsize their SUVs to smaller rides, said Dan Banister, a board member of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association and owner of three car dealerships, including two in Hampton Roads. This time around, fuel costs aren’t a big topic of dealership conversation, Banister said.

“I think there’s a fear that it could go to 6 or 7 dollars per gallon, but we’re not seeing the customers respond like they did in 2008,” Banister said.

It’s a different story at Browning Motor Co., a used car dealership in Virginia Beach, said owner Dave Browning.

Browning was on his way back from Greensboro, North Carolina, after purchasing five fuel efficient cars Wednesday at auction that he will sell. Customers have increasingly cited gas prices as a reason for downsizing SUVs or purchasing fuel efficient cars, Browning said.

That input “definitely directly affects how and what we purchase for our dealership,” he said.

If market preference drastically changes, car dealers “adapt very quickly” to fluctuating demands, Banister said.

“I don’t think we all know the answers right now on in the long term — if we have gas prices at 6, 7 dollars a gallon — but I know that we’ll figure it out,” Banister said.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com