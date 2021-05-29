Pain reliever acetaminophen linked to higher risk of autism, ADHD: study

Thomas Barrabi
·1 min read

Researchers in Spain uncovered data that suggests a potential link between prenatal exposure to the common pain-relieving drug acetaminophen and increased risk for higher instances of autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, according to the results of a study published Friday.

The study, published European Journal of Epidemiology, based its findings on an analysis of 73,881 mother-child pairs in Europe.

Children who were prenatally exposed to paracetamol, also known as acetaminophen, were found to be 19% more likely to have developed Autism Spectrum Conditions (ASC) and 21% more likely to have developed ADHD than children who were not exposed.

"These results replicate previous work and support providing clear information to pregnant women and their partners about potential long-term risks of acetaminophen use," researchers at the University of Barcelona said.

The researchers noted the study’s findings should be "interpreted with caution" and not taken as definitive proof of a link. The study found "no association" between postnatal exposure to acetaminophen and ASC symptoms, according to a press release from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An estimated 46% to 56% of pregnant women take acetaminophen at some point during their pregnancy, according to the institute.

"Considering all evidences on acetaminophen use and neurodevelopment, we agree with previous recommendations indicating that while acetaminophen should not be suppressed in pregnant women or children, it should be used only when necessary," the researchers added.

Recommended Stories

  • From A Psychologist: No, It’s Not All Mom’s Fault

    In a study of 125 psychiatric and psychological journals, moms were blamed for 72 different psychological conditions in their children.

  • The most important thing we can is to provide mental health support to students: Calif. superintendent

    Tony Thurmond, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction, tells Yahoo Finance that providing mental health support is one of the most important things that can be done for students post-pandemic.

  • How to tell if you have a faulty appetite gene

    Imagine there was a trigger for weight which caused you to pile on the pounds – on average two and a half stone heavier than you otherwise would be. Sometimes much more. Now imagine that such a trigger exists, but it is not greed, or fecklessness. Instead it is a gene, a strip of chemical coding in our DNA, which revolutionises some people’s very perception of food while leaving others untouched. Would that cause you to look at obesity differently? Or reconsider, even, what is within individual human control, and what lies beyond? These are the fundamental questions raised by research published this week. A team from the University of Cambridge has discovered that mutations in a single gene called MC4R are capable of scrambling the brain’s perception of food and fullness. MC4R stands for melanocortin 4 receptor; melanocortin is a vital part of the critical system that the body uses to sense and determine fat stores. “MC4R’s job is to tell you to stop eating after a meal,” says Sadaf Farooqi, Professor of Metabolism and Medicine at Addenbrooke’s Hospital. “If it’s not working you don’t get that signal.” The impact on fat mass and weight of a malfunctioning MC4R are, the paper notes, detectable as early as five years old. By the time carriers of the same broken gene hit 18, they are 18kg heavier than those with a working MC4R. “MC4R is the volume dial,” says Farooqi. “If it’s not working even partially people gain weight; if it’s not working completely people gain a lot of weight.” Some of its impact, says Farooqi, is on how efficiently the body burns calories. But the vast majority of its effect is on perception. “Predominantly it’s about how much you want to eat.” That, says Dr Giles Yeo, also an author of the paper, is like a pilot having a malfunctioning altimeter. The pilot thinks and responds as if they are cruising normally at 30,000ft, when in fact they are dangerously close to the ground. So the person with the disrupted MC4R thinks they need to eat more, and feels hungry, when in fact their body requires no more food. “We all have those moments when you feel hungry and wander downstairs to stare into the fridge,” he says. “It’s that level of hunger.” Except all the time.

  • New Moms Need More Than Facebook Messages And Flowers

    The gifts new moms really need aren’t tangible. They aren’t physical. In fact, the gifts new moms really need are often overlooked.

  • Rupert Evans joins Bridgerton season two cast as the patriarch Edmund

    Shondaland found its D.I.L.F. for the second season of the Netflix romantic drama Bridgerton in Rupert Evans. Evans, know for his role in Charmed (2018), will appear as the deceased patriarch of the Bridgerton clan in the regency era series.

  • CDC relaxes guidance for summer camps, saying kids don't always need masks

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that vaccinated adolescents don't need to wear face masks if they attend camps this summer, and younger unvaccinated campers can generally go maskless when outdoors.Why it matters: This spring's evolving public health recommendations have made it difficult for camps to plan programming, the Washington Post reports. The updated guidance aims to standardize the guidance.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: If everyone is fully vaccinated prior to the start of the program, the camp can return to full capacity without mask or social distancing requirements.At camps where not everyone is vaccinated, inoculated people do not need to wear face coverings, but unvaccinated people are "strongly encouraged" to wear masks indoors. They should also wear masks outdoors when in close proximity to others.If there is no way to know who is and is not vaccinated, camps can defer to previous guidance recommending masks for all."Although people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks, camp programs should be supportive of campers or staff who choose to wear a mask," the CDC said. The guidance is intended for "all types of youth day and overnight camps."The big picture: About 2.5 million adolescents ages 12 to 15 have had one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a CDC team lead told the Post.The agency still urges everyone ages 12 and older to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘A Quiet Place II’ Star Millicent Simmonds on Casting Hearing Actors as Deaf Characters: ‘It’s Not Fair’

    Millicent Simmonds is at the forefront of a cultural movement to hire more actors with disabilities. The young performer knew she wanted to pursue an acting career after working with director Todd Haynes in “Wonderstruck” in 2017, and thanks to director John Krasinski, the deaf actor scored her breakout role as Regan Abbott in “A […]

  • Fact check: No definitive evidence COVID-19 vaccine causes autoimmune disease

    A post online falsely claims the COVID-19 vaccine could cause autoimmune disease.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Reacts to Impression of Her "Punk" Persona Amid Travis Barker Romance

    Kourtney Kardashian reacted to Benny Drama's video that jokes about the Poosh founder's new rebel girl persona since beginning a romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

  • A Guide to Vitamin E in Skincare, the Antioxidant That Calms Inflammation

    Plus, how to find the best products that mix in the superstar ingredient.

  • Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Say Experts

    Marijuana, also referred to as weed, pot, dope, or cannabis, is the dried flowers and leaves of the cannabis plant. "It contains mind-altering (e.g., psychoactive) compounds like tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, as well as other active compounds like cannabidiol, or CBD, that are not mind-altering," explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Marijuana is used for many reasons, some recreational and others medicinal. However, no matter what you are using it for, there can be side effects, explains Niket Sonpal, MD, NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, Faculty Member Touro College of Medicine. Read on to learn about the surprising side effects of marijuana. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts. 1 There May Be a Lowered Reaction Time One potential short-term negative effect of marijuana is a lowered reaction time. "Slower reaction times may occur due to the THC, the main psychoactive in marijuana. It's believed that the thalamo-cortico-striatal circuit network in the brain (portion related to the perception of time) contains many receptors that bind with THC," explains Dr. Sonpal. "When this binding happens, your internal clock speeds us, thus leading you to feel as if everything has slowed down around you." 2 It May Promote Severe Anxiety While marijuana has a calming effect on some people, others experience severe anxiety. "Someone may experience increased feelings of anxiety because high THC levels cause the brain to receive more cannabinoids than usual. This over-stimulates the amygdala, which causes some people to feel anxious," says Dr. Sonpal. 3 It May Negatively Impact Your Heart Using marijuana not only makes the heart beat faster, but could also lead to increased risk of stroke and heart disease, says the CDC. However, they do point out that most of the scientific studies linking marijuana to heart attacks and strokes are based on reports from people who smoked it. "Smoked marijuana delivers THC and other cannabinoids to the body, but it also delivers harmful substances to users and those close by, including many of the same substances found in tobacco smoke, which are harmful to the lungs and cardiovascular system." 4 It Might Result in Long-Term Brain Damage Per the CDC, marijuana affects brain development. "When marijuana users begin using as teenagers, the drug may reduce attention, memory, and learning functions and affect how the brain builds connections between the areas necessary for these functions," they explain. "Marijuana's effects on these abilities may last a long time or even be permanent. This means that someone who uses marijuana may not do as well in school and may have trouble remembering things."RELATED: 9 Everyday Habits That Might Lead to Dementia, Say Experts 5 It May Help You Sleep Better A potential short-term positive effect? Marijuana may help you sleep better. "Marijuana acts as a sleep aid because the THC's sedative effects lengthen the time spent in deep sleep and shorten the amount of time it takes to fall asleep," explains Dr. Sonpal. 6 Risk of Prescription Opioid Use A potential long- term negative effect is increased risk of prescription opioid abuse, states Dr. Sonpal. "Research has suggested that individuals who use marijuana may be more likely to misuse opioids than nonusers," he explains. RELATED: 19 Ways You're Ruining Your Body, Say Health Experts 7 It May Help Treat Chronic Pain Dr. Sonpal also reveals that s potential long-term positive effect of marijuana is that it can treat chronic pain. "THC in marijuana reduces pain perception and pain signaling by interacting with the body's cannabinoid receptors, thus relieving pain," he says. And to get through life at your healthiest, Don't Take This Supplement, Which Can Raise Your Cancer Risk.

  • Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox share Friends flashbacks to celebrate the reunion

    Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox celebrated the premiere of the 'Friends' reunion on HBO Max with adorable throwbacks.

  • Review: Outrunning Nazis in compelling family drama 'Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog'

    The family-style adventure drama "Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog" is the story of a boy and his canine companion reunited in Nazi Germany.

  • These Are the Technical Skills You Need To Land a Job in 2021

    Almost all jobs now require some technical skills. Careers across a number of fields are reliant on software and applications to keep things running, and with remote work on the rise, being...

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Probe launched into death of Black man whose nose was pinched shut by officers

    Following a lawsuit from the widow and a whistleblower, a town launches investigation into local police for conduct leading to Black man’s death

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • 9-year-old shot jumping on trampoline at birthday party has died, Minnesota family says

    Trinity Ottoson-Smith had “plans to change the world,” her mom said.