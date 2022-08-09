Is PainChek (ASX:PCK) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether PainChek (ASX:PCK) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is PainChek's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at December 2021, PainChek had cash of AU$6.5m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$6.1m. That means it had a cash runway of around 13 months as of December 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. However, if we extrapolate the company's recent cash burn trend, then it would have a longer cash run way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is PainChek's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, PainChek doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$449k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 109% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For PainChek To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, PainChek shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

PainChek's cash burn of AU$6.1m is about 17% of its AU$36m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

How Risky Is PainChek's Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought PainChek's cash burn relative to its market cap was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the PainChek's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. On another note, PainChek has 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

