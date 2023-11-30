Painesville City Council considers city's 2024 budget

Nov. 29—As the year draws to a close, Painesville officials are presenting their proposed 2024 budget at City Council meetings before an expected December vote.

The proposal budgets approximately $90.6 million in revenue and $97.9 million in expenditures for 2024. Both reflect an increase from the 2023 budget, which initially projected just under $87 million in revenue and $92.4 million in expenditures. Later legislation raised 2023 expenditures to $97.4 million.

"The main objective of this budget is to remain fiscally conservative while aggressively pursuing cost reduction, where possible, in order to maintain or improve the quality of life for the residents of the city," stated the Nov. 20 City Manager Report.

The proposal lists more than $13 million in expenditures for capital projects, including a planned amphitheater at Kiwanis Recreation Park, sewer and water projects, equipment purchases and more.

Road projects are also listed, including streetscape improvements on S. Park Place and paving projects on Roosevelt Drive, portions of Liberty Street south of the Washington Street intersection, East Washington Street and Reed Avenue.

The general fund portion of the city's 2024 general fund budget includes approximately $15.7 million in revenue and $16 million in expenditures. The presentation initially projected a general fund deficit of $280,000, which would be lower than the 2023 deficit of $352,000.

Officials later proposed adding $100,000 in general fund expenditures. The additional spending would support a senior coordinator, summer help for the Public Lands and Recreation Department and future work on a new city comprehensive plan.

Council members discussed the potential additions at their Nov. 20 meeting. Members Jim Fodor and Derrick Abney added that the proposal for the senior coordinator is currently "in question."

According to a city presentation, the city intends to "balance the general fund in the upcoming years." It last had a budget surplus in 2022.

City Manager Doug Lewis previously said that the city's overall increase in expenditures was expected due to personnel expenses and accounting changes.

He added that the accounting changes will also add to the overall reported revenue, while the city has projected increased utility revenue for 2024.

Lewis said that Painesville has also received more in income taxes in recent years, which he called "a good sign."

Fodor added that in recent years, the city has received revenue that was "substantial amounts in excess of what was budgeted."

The budget was introduced at a Nov. 13 special council meeting and placed for first reading on Nov. 20. The Nov. 20 City Manager Report stated that the legislation will receive additional readings at the Dec. 4 and Dec. 18 council meetings.

Lewis said that officials will use the budget's second reading to discuss proposed budgets for other funds, including the water, sewer and electric funds. Capital funds will be discussed at the budget's third reading.