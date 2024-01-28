Painesville Planning Commission seeks to fill open seat

Jan. 28—The Painesville Planning Commission is currently seeking applications to fill a vacant seat on the commission.

A member recently resigned and Painesville City Council is seeking applicants that would be interested in filling the remaining term through Dec. 31, 2025, according to a news release.

Those interested in applying for the position must be a Painesville City resident for at least one year, be a registered voter in Lake County, and hold no other elected public office or have any contract or employment with the City of Painesville, the release stated.

Resumes and letters of interest should be submitted to the Clerk of Council, Samantha Danielson, at sdanielson@painesville.com or mailed to 7 Richmond St., P.O. Box 601, Painesville, Ohio 44077 by Feb. 8.

The Planning Commission is responsible for conditional use permits, site plans, platting or subdivision of land, amendments to the Zoning Code and improvements to public land.

Public meetings are held once a month, the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m., to review submitted material. The commission functions as the decision-making body for housing and commercial project applications for new construction, remodels and conditional use permits.

The commission also acts as an advisory board to the City Council on all planning and development issues. Its actions are final but can be appealed to City Council, which can uphold the commission's decision, overturn it, modify it or send it back for further study.