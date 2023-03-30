Painesville Police and Lake County SWAT peacefully resolve standoff

Mar. 29—The Painesville Police Department and Lake County SWAT were able to peacefully resolve a standoff situation on Liberty Street on March 29.

According to a post on the Painesville Police Department Facebook page, at 1:12 p.m., Painesville Police responded to the 200 block area of Liberty Street for a female who was assaulted with a knife by her boyfriend.

According to the release, the victim, an 18-year-old resident, was treated at the scene by the Painesville City Fire Department. The suspect, a 21-year-old male resident, remained barricaded inside his upstairs apartment.

According to the release, the Lake County SWAT team was activated and efforts were successful in ending the situation through communication. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail where he was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He is currently being held without bond and will appear in Painesville Municipal Court soon.

During the incident, Painesville City Local Schools were advised of the situation and made the decision to hold students from dismissal as a precautionary measure.