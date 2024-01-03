Painesville Township man facing multiple felony charges after high-speed chase

Jan. 3—A 40-year-old Painesville Township man is facing multiple felony charges after leading Lake County Sheriff's deputies on a car chase through several cities on state Route 2.

According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office news release, at 4:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, the department responded to a residence in Painesville Township regarding a threat complaint. The woman advised her estranged husband entered her grandmother's house without permission and took several items.

She further stated her estranged husband threatened to kill her.

It was also reported the suspect was suicidal and had a firearm.

An attempt to locate was issued to surrounding agencies for the suspect, who was operating a maroon Dodge Charger, and advised the Lake County Sheriff's Office would have charges for burglary, domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

According to the release, at 8:20 p.m., deputies located the Charger traveling east on state Route 2. A felony traffic stop was initiated at Route 2 and Fairport Nursery Road. However, the suspect failed to stop and fled from deputies.

A pursuit led westbound on Route 2 with the fleeing suspect allegedly operating the vehicle in a reckless manner, with speeds exceeding 110 mph.

Mentor Police deployed stop-sticks, but the vehicle continued west on Route 2.

According to the release, the suspect attempted to exit Route 2 at Lost Nation Road in Willoughby at which time he failed to maintain control and subsequently drove off the roadway.

The suspect then allegedly attempted to flee on foot, but deputies were able to take him into custody a short distance from the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, deputies located suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia, which will be analyzed by the Lake County Crime Laboratory for drug confirmation.

The man, identified as 40-year-old Brandon Modic of Painesville Township, was booked into the Lake County Jail on multiple felony charges along with multiple traffic citations, according to the release.

Due to the severity of the crimes, no bond was set.