Painesville woman accused of crashing into Mentor police cruiser

Oct. 4—A Painesville woman sustained minor injuries, but no police officers were injured after she allegedly struck a Mentor police cruiser in the early morning hours Oct. 4.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., according to a city of Mentor news release. Mentor police were on state Route 2 westbound, west of Center Street investigating a single-vehicle OVI crash. Four police cruisers were on scene blocking the two right lanes of travel.

The 35-year-old woman was allegedly traveling in the center lane westbound on Route 2 in a 2014 Kia Sorento and struck a police cruiser in the driver's side door. This police cruiser was pushed into the driver's side door of a second police cruiser, according to the release. She then allegedly drove into the center median wall.

The police cruisers were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The woman was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OVI over specified limits, duties upon approach of law enforcement, and failure to control.

Route 2 was closed while the crash was investigated. The highway reopened around 2:30 a.m., according to the news release.