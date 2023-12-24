Painesville woman receives lifetime achievement award from Legal Aid Society

Dec. 23—At the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland's 118th annual meeting, Penelopia "Penny" Gooden of Painesville was honored for her dedication to Legal Aid and its clients.

Awards at the recent event were presented to outstanding employees, volunteers and community organizations who demonstrated profound support for Legal Aid's mission, including Gooden, who received the 2023 C. Lyonel Jones Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award is for a career dedicated to Legal Aid and its clients, and is named after Jones, who himself dedicated his entire career at Legal Aid.

Gooden, an intake specialist for Legal Aid for the last 45 years, said it's an honor and privilege to be considered to receive the award.

"I'm still in shock," she said. "I had no idea my colleagues thought that well about me and my dedication to the Legal Aid Society. I'm the type of person who likes to be behind the scenes. I do whatever I can for anyone here and I get such joy doing that, as well as helping our clients."

When Gooden was told she was nominated, she didn't know just how big of a deal it was to receive such an award.

"I can only go back and think about Jones, and how he would be proud of me," she said. "Back then, he felt strongly about supporting his staff members such as myself.

"We were called support staff, secretaries, then paralegals and now intake specialists," she continued. "So when they told me I was getting that award, all I could see was Jones smiling down on me. I think he is pleased."

Gooden was raised in East Cleveland and attended East Cleveland Schools before she moved out on her own.

"I went to Sawyer (College of Business) and got a degree, and I was working in Cleveland at an eyeglass store," she recalled. "One of the cleaning persons who worked for Legal Aid would always purchase her glasses in that store. She came into the store and told me that Legal Aid was hiring, and that I should apply. She said, 'I know you would get the job.' I applied and sure enough, I got the job."

A single mother of two, Gooden raised both of her children in Richmond Heights. She has since been living in Lake County, first in Willoughby and now in Painesville.

Founded in 1905, the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland is the fifth oldest legal aid organization in the United States.

Serving residents of Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties, Legal Aid staff and volunteers seek to secure justice, equity and access to opportunity for and with people who have low incomes through legal representation and advocacy for systemic change.

In 2022, Legal Aid handled nearly 8,000 cases, helping more than 21,000 people.

"I didn't get serious about this line of work until after I started working at Legal Aid," said Gooden, who started off at the west side office.

She credits everything she's learned to the late Ivia Hobbs, a longtime Legal Aid employee.

"She took me under her belt," Gooden said. "She was an outstanding worker. I took it seriously, especially after she passed away because I know that this is something that she would want me to carry on — my knowledge, sympathy for clients and dedication to Legal Aid."

Gooden said she enjoys the work that she does because she loves speaking to and helping clients.

"There are a lot of elderly, low-income clients who need legal aid," she said. "They come to us as a last resort and sometimes, we have to turn them away due to lack of resources. Even though I know we can't help, they need a sympathetic ear and know that someone is willing to listen to them. They leave knowing someone cared."

Gooden said Legal Aid is a great place to learn about law and dealing with individuals on a personal level. She said the organization is also understanding when it comes to their employees.

"Legal Aid has always been there for me when I raised my two kids," she said. "Legal Aid is family oriented. I am blessed to have worked here as long as I have and I thank God for that. It hasn't always been easy and Legal Aid understands that. They want employees to take care of themselves."

Several years ago, Gooden enrolled in Lakeland Community College and obtained a degree in business administration.

"I wouldn't have been able to do it without the support of my supervisors," she said. "My colleagues supported me and encouraged me. It has helped me in ways I can't even describe."

Gooden plans to get more involved with Legal Aid's community events and their brief advice clinics in 2024.

"I attended a few this year and when I went, some people were surprised at the type of knowledge I have and for me not to be an attorney," she said.