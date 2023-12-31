Painful anniversary: One year ago today, Mount Dora couple murdered inside their own home

MOUNT DORA — Unspeakable horror. Evil unleashed on an unsuspecting retiree and his wife when they opened the door to their home in the early morning hours one year ago today: Dec. 31, 2022.

“We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents,” said Anthony and Brittany Getman of their parents, Sharon and Darryl Getman at Waterman Village.

“If there are words to describe what has happened and its impact to our family and the community, we have not found them,” they said in a public written statement at the time.

Darryl and Sharon Getman

Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson used the words “ruthless and tragic” in a press conference. The question of why Vickie Williams allegedly stabbed the couple to death is a different question.

The State Attorney’s Office and the Public Defender's Office have ordered psychological examinations to see if Williams is even mentally competent to stand trial. A hearing has not yet been set for a judge to hear those medical recommendations.

Investigators also have compiled medical records, including some from the jail, and other evidence that could shed light on Williams' state of mind.

The state, which is seeking the death penalty, lists among the aggravating circumstances that the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” and that because of their advanced years, the victims were particularly vulnerable.

It could be years before the case goes to trial, especially if Williams is sent to a mental hospital to be treated before she can aid her attorneys in her defense.

A gory crime scene

The crime scene was a graphic display of explosive violence.

Darryl Getman, 83, was found in the foyer near the garage door with a large butcher knife plunged into his abdomen. A search of the kitchen revealed that one knife was missing from a set of mismatched knives in a butcher block type holder on the island in the kitchen.

Mrs. Getman’s body was found nearby. “She had head trauma and a large amount of blood from her abdomen…” There were white towels near her body “as if someone attempted to render aid or clean up,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Crime scene investigators found several female bloody bare footprints throughout the house. There was no blood on the feet of Sharon Getman, 80. Her husband was wearing slippers with socks.

An arrest in Georgia

Williams, 51, was initially arrested and charged with grand theft auto of the couple’s 2019 Kia Soul in Savannah, Georgia, on Jan. 2. Police there found Williams sitting in the car near the Amtrak station less than an hour after getting a call from a Florida Department of Law Enforcement special agent that the vehicle might be in the area.

The Getmans' Kia Soul

She told Savannah police her name was “Victoreyah Coffee.” She said she was homeless, had been in Savannah for days, and that a friend gave her the car to live in.

But she has been linked to a string of bizarre occurrences that occurred in Mount Dora in the hours leading up to the murders.

The timeline

A resident at Waterman Village said a woman knocked on her door around 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 asking if she could take a shower and charge her phone. When the intruder asked if she had a husband, the worried homeowner summoned her husband and hit a security panic-button.

The woman ran away, snatching the couple’s car keys on the way out. That was at 3 p.m. At around 4 p.m., she was spotted in the compound and escorted out by security.

Earlier, at 1:13 p.m., police got a call about a “suspicious female” trespassing at the Hampton Inn. The woman, who was escorted off the property, identified herself as “Ebony Coffee.”

Earlier coverge" 'Person of interest' arrested in deaths of Mount Dora couple

She said she did not have any identification (Williams has both a Florida and Georgia driver’s license). Ebony Coffee is one of her many aliases, according to court records.

At 2:03 a.m. on Dec. 31, security camera footage shows someone driving the Kia out the gate. However, that was not the end of the story.

Between 2:10 and 2:14 a.m., the then-mystery woman was recorded on security video walking southbound on north Donnelly Street past the gatehouse. Security personnel had a brief conversation with her, according to a police report. The conversation was not included in the report.

Chief Gibson said the newest portion of Waterman Village, where the couple lived on Margaret Circle, had gaps in the fence. Waterman Village has not returned phone calls to the Daily Commercial.

The Getmans had lived in Mount Dora for more than 20 years.

“You know, I think about [it], because I retired once,” Gibson said at a press conference. “I think about the golden years. So, I do take this personal.”

“You think you’re going to be safe,” said Waterman Village resident Pat Blair at a town hall meeting with Gibson.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Mount Dora couple killed on Dec. 31, 2022. Court case continues