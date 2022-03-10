'Painful consequences' for Latinas linger after Papini's 2016 kidnapping tale

Back in 2016, Redding resident Sherri Papini, who is white, drew global attention after disappearing and resurfacing three weeks later, saying she’d been abducted at gunpoint and held captive by "two Hispanic women."

Law enforcement authorities spent months searching for suspects, guided by descriptions the young mother from Mountain Gate had provided. Eventually, the evidence led investigators to debunk her story.

Last week, Papini was arrested on charges of faking her kidnapping in order to be with a former boyfriend in Southern California. She also faces charges in connection with collecting $30,000 from the California Victim's Compensation Board for various assistance services after her return.

"For several months, and even years, Redding and the nearby community were on the lookout for two Hispanic women," prosecutors wrote in an affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint against Papini. "Multiple tips were given to law enforcement by the community about suspicious-looking Hispanic women."

At a time when there was already edgy conversation about race in America, Papini’s alleged lies contributed to the division and mistrust, according to members of the Latino community.

Just over a year before, in a June 2014 speech launching his presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump had called Mexican immigrants who were coming to the U.S. “rapists” and lawbreakers who were bringing drugs and crime with them.

Papini’s story, which prosecutors call a complete fabrication, only fueled anti-Latino feelings and those “painful consequences still linger," according to Alan Ernesto Phillips, the former chairman of the Northern Hispanic Latino Coalition.

More: What experts say about Sherri Papini's 'bizarre' case and its five-year investigation

Papini has not yet entered a plea, and her attorney, Michael Borges of Redding, did not return a call seeking comment. Chris Thomas, who described himself as a spokesman for the Papini family, issued a statement after her arrest blasting law enforcement for "conduct that was less than professional," but did not directly refute the charges against her.

Story continues

Throughout the investigation years, no one was arrested. But many local Latinos took evasive actions, said Phillips, who also belongs to the Hate Crimes Task Force of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Timeline: Prior to Sherri Papini's arrest, these were the major events in her 'kidnapping' case

Back then, Phillips said, he reached out to local contacts and heard about the precautions some women were taking.

Among those measures: Latinas were careful not to walk in twos and made sure not to drive to work, to the store or to family outings in a “furgoneta,” the Spanish word for van that Phillips said is often used interchangeably to mean an SUV. In her now-in-question account of what happened, Papini had told authorities that the women who abducted her drove an SUV.

Some Latinas also avoided being around white women unless accompanied by a witness, Phillips said. And some told him they declined to speak with local law enforcement officers or members of the media.

The investigation sparked by Papini’s disappearance sent the Latino community "into shock," Phillips said, and it played out “during a time of already growing and rampant anti-immigrant and people of color politicking and hatred.”

Phillips said “it was no secret that local white people became very fearful of otherwise peaceful and productive Hispanic and Latino people and neighbors. The damage from this crime hurts everyone here."

Fallout on the Latino community could continue even though Papini was charged last week with lying about being abducted and falsely identifying Latino women as the suspects, said Kevin Nadal, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice psychology professor.

There’s a chance people didn't hear that Papini allegedly lied about being abducted, he said. "Or, that even if they heard it was fabricated, that they maintained their stereotypes about this community and, as a result of that, the damage has been done," said Nadal.

Related: Sherri Papini, accused of faking kidnapping, released on bail despite FBI claim she resisted arrest

Because of Papini’s actions, Latino and immigrant women might still be viewed with suspicion, he said, even though Papini is being charged with faking her disappearance and fabricating the two women she said were responsible.

“When any group is criminalized or viewed as doing something violent or wrong, the whole group suffers,” said Nadal. “People who live in these communities may have to live with these false biases that people have about them, because of this one woman’s actions.”

Another high-profile case

Papini’s claimed disappearance bears similarities to another high-profile case that played out in Texas, Nadal said.

Four Latino women served time in prison after being convicted in the 1990s of sexually assaulting two young sisters who were nieces of one of the suspects. The “San Antonio Four” were also lesbians — a factor that prosecutors said was a motive in the case.

The four women were exonerated of all charges after one of the nieces, then in her twenties, admitted she’d lied at the urging of relatives including her father, who was involved in a custody battle. In 2018, the women's criminal records were expunged.

“It reminds me of just a lot of instances throughout history in which people of color were wrongly blamed for something that they did not commit,” said Nadal.

Nadal also suggested that “we have to really think about the biases of those police officers, medical examiners, district attorneys, of what they deem to be important cases, or even cases that they think are worthy enough to be investigated."

“We know that law enforcement is more likely to try to solve the case if it’s a white woman who’s involved," he said. "If you have this blond-haired white woman, who’s a mother, who’s saying that she was tortured and assaulted in this way … police are more likely to believe her."

From the Record Searchlight archives: Keith Papini issues statement on latest details of wife’s case

U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Lauren Horwood said in an email that "we don't have any comment" about that assertion.

Locally, the Shasta County Sheriff's Office led the investigation, but neither Sheriff Michael Johnson nor former Sheriff Tom Bosenko has returned calls or texts seeking comment about the case.

In a Facebook post on the evening of Papini's arrest, Johnson said investigating the woman's "knowingly false claims and staged abduction" cost public safety officials more than $150,000 in resources.

In the post, Johnson also said the Papini "charade" led to all of law enforcement in Shasta County being "subjected to scrutiny and criticism for the handling of this case. (The arrest) has been a long time coming."

Retaliation a concern

Joe Giacalone, a retired New York police sergeant and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, has followed the Papini case from the beginning. He said it is a concern that people could retaliate against certain ethnic groups due to a case like this.

He called the kidnap allegations targeting two Hispanic women inexcusable.

“Because you have an at-risk community already and stuff happening with the (U.S.-Mexico) border and immigration and there are a lot of people who will take matters into their own hands and you have to be careful of that,” Giacalone said. “So, if I was a member of that community and I was a community spokesperson, I would be very outspoken today.”

From the Record Searchlight archives: North State women in fear in wake of Sherri Papini case

What people of color face

McCloud resident Kimberly Rojas, a retiree who has been involved with social activism efforts in her small city in Siskiyou County, said she believes Papini’s family likely isn't familiar with the realities that some people face.

Rojas cited the statement released by the family on the evening Papini was arrested.

The statement said, in part, that law enforcement authorities "didn’t have to arrest her in front of her children,” Rojas recalled.

"We get arrested in our cars for nothing, get killed in front of our children and there's sometimes not as much news media,” said Rojas, who is Latina. “But let’s hope it changes.”

Record Searchlight reporter David Benda contributed to this report.

Michele Chandler covers city government and housing issues for the Redding Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. Follow her on Twitter at @MChandler_RS, call her at 530-225-8344 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com. Please support our entire newsroom's commitment to public service journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Sherri Papini kidnapping: 'Painful consequences' linger for Latinas