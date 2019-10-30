My Painful Divorce Only Made Me Want to Get Remarried Even More

My first marriage was falling apart, imploding at every turn. The love, or whatever was left of it, was going to end whether I liked it or not. It was a bitter pill I spent the months leading up to our split trying to swallow.

But regardless of how painful the ending of a marriage can be, a sentiment echoed in my heart and mind every day and it was too loud to be ignored as my first marriage inched closer to its impending fate. I wasn't done with love yet and wanted to be remarried after divorce.

My heart was split in two. Half of it was in a constant ache from the reality of what was to come of my marriage. But the other half was hopeful and almost all-knowing that a greater love was out there waiting for me. In good time, my heart would feel whole again.

On a cool-for-Miami March morning, the day I dreaded for so long had come: My marriage was over. As my ex-husband left the home for good, I prepared for life as a single mother. My then 2-year-old and I quickly made a warm, loving home out of our brand-new townhouse for two, and without skipping a beat—aside from a bout of flu that hit us both almost instantly—life went on.

That constant ache now replaced by adrenaline, forced me to keep moving forward in whatever way I felt was best for my daughter and me. But I still clung on to the belief that something was coming, something greater than I had ever known, and it was this sense of knowing that brought me peace every night when I lay my head down at night.

That's not to say this time in my life wasn't difficult. It was—single motherhood is not for the faint of heart. "All I know, is that I'm not done with love yet," I'd tell anyone who inquired about my next steps.

Finding Love Again After Divorce

And then, just like that, the love I always knew would come, showed up on a beautiful Saturday evening in May. Love at first sight, complete with an earth-shattering confidence that this was it for both of us, washed over me almost instantly. And within just a few weeks, my heart did feel whole again just as I had hoped.

The next two years would bring all of the firsts and challenges that divorced parents face when creating a new life together. We eagerly and, luckily easily, connected with one another's daughters. We offered advice to each other when the pangs of co-parenting would get too strong to bear. We patiently understood each other's feelings when an ex would suddenly turn our happiness to anger with an unwarranted text or email. We also bought a house and talked openly about our future. He wasn't done with love yet either, having wanted to find his perfect partner to "do life" with.

But days after I got engaged for a second time, a client asked me a question that threw me off-guard: "Why would you do that to yourself again?” I was stumped for a comeback and laughed off his brashness. As I drove home from that meeting—brand new, shiny engagement ring glistening in the late afternoon sun—I thought about the reasons why I was more than ready to get married again.

Michelle Dempsey on her wedding day. PHOTO: Emily Harris Photography