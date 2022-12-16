Painful week for individual investors invested in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:FRE) after 3.3% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Every investor in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:FRE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 3.3% decrease in the stock price last week, individual investors suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 31% stock also took a hit.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Fresenius SE KGaA.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fresenius SE KGaA?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Fresenius SE KGaA already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Fresenius SE KGaA, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Fresenius SE KGaA. Else Kroner-Fresenius Foundation, Endowment Arm is currently the company's largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.0% and 2.9% of the stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 23 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Fresenius SE KGaA

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. Not all jurisdictions have the same rules around disclosing insider ownership, and it is possible we have missed something, here. So you can click here learn more about the CEO.

General Public Ownership

With a 42% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fresenius SE KGaA. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fresenius SE KGaA you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

