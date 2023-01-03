Painful week for individual investors invested in Auckland International Airport Limited (NZSE:AIA) after 3.9% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Every investor in Auckland International Airport Limited (NZSE:AIA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While the holdings of individual investors took a hit after last week’s 3.9% price drop, institutions with their 29% holdings also suffered.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Auckland International Airport.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Auckland International Airport?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Auckland International Airport. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Auckland International Airport's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Auckland International Airport. Our data shows that Auckland Council is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Private Banking and Investment Banking Investments is the second largest shareholder owning 7.0% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 6.0% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Auckland International Airport

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Auckland International Airport Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own NZ$3.5m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 53% of Auckland International Airport. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

