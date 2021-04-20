"Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family": Nation reacts to Chauvin verdict

Shawna Chen
·3 min read
America is speaking out after the jury in Derek Chauvin's trial announced its guilty verdict after about 10 hours of deliberation.

What they're saying...

Ben Crump, Floyd family lawyer: "GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family ... Justice for Black America is justice for all of America!"

President Barack Obama: "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison: "I would not call today's verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration. But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice."

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus: "Breonna Taylor, Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, Andre Hill, Casey Goodson, Jr., Tamir Rice, and George Floyd should be alive, and no verdict will bring them back or undo the unimaginable heartache and loss their family, friends, and our communities have had to endure."

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.): "For a moment, we have a little bit of relief ... Now we need to focus on transforming policing in the United States."

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.): "For centuries, systemic inequalities in the form of housing, income, education, and criminal justice have plagued our country... Let this be a turning point."

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.): "My heart started racing and I was nervous because I know that we have a history of Black people not receiving the justice that they deserve in this country, but I'm grateful that justice was served today but again this is only the beginning."

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.): "While this outcome should give us renewed confidence in the integrity of our justice system, we know there is more work to be done to ensure the bad apples do not define all officers."

Hillary Clinton: "George Floyd's family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable. Today, they got that accountability. Always and forever, Black lives matter."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.): "If you are Black, you should feel comfortable about when you get in your car, not being shot by a police officer because your license was expired or your registration was expired. So there's a lot of work that has to be done."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): "I have trust in our justice system ... Obviously I’m pleased the temperature will hopefully be brought down a bit."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.): "The jury recognized it for what it was ... It's not one verdict that will win trust back but takes a step towards justice."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D): "True justice for George only comes through real, systemic change to prevent this from happening again. And the tragic death of Daunte Wright this week serves as a heartbreaking reminder that we still have so much more work to do to get there."

