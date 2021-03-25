Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?

Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
MARILYNN MARCHIONE
·2 min read

Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?

Don’t take them before a shot to try to prevent symptoms, but if your doctor agrees, it’s OK to use them afterward if needed.

The concern about painkillers is that they might curb the very immune system response that a vaccine aims to spur. Vaccines work by tricking the body into thinking it has a virus and mounting a defense against it. That may cause temporary arm soreness, fever, muscle aches or other symptoms of inflammation — signs the vaccine is doing its job.

Some research suggests that certain painkillers including ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin and other brands) might diminish the immune system's response. A study on mice suggests these drugs might lower production of antibodies, which block the virus from infecting cells.

Other research has found that painkillers might dampen the response to some childhood vaccines, so many pediatricians recommend that parents avoid giving children the medicines before a shot and only if needed afterward, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance to recommend against painkillers before a COVID-19 shot. It says they can be taken afterward for symptoms if you have no other medical conditions precluding their use, but to talk to your doctor.

If you’re already taking one of those medications for a health condition, you should not stop before you get the vaccine — at least not without asking your doctor, said Jonathan Watanabe, a pharmacist at the University of California, Irvine.

If you’re looking to relieve symptoms after your shot, he added, acetaminophen (Tylenol) is better because it works in a different way than some other painkillers.

“If you have a reaction afterwards and need something, take some acetaminophen,” Schaffner agreed. He added that the immune response generated by the vaccines is strong enough that any dampening effect by painkillers is likely slight and won’t undermine the shots.

The CDC offers other tips, such as holding a cool, wet washcloth over the area of the shot and exercising that arm. For fever, drink lots of fluids and dress lightly. Call your doctor if redness or tenderness in the arm increases after a day or if side effects don’t go away after a few days, the CDC says.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What should I know about COVID-19 vaccines if I’m pregnant?

How do we know the COVID-19 vaccines are safe?

How long could I be contagious before a positive virus test?

Recommended Stories

  • Why You Shouldn’t Believe Those Rumors About the COVID-19 Vaccine and Infertility

    Experts agree that these concerns are unfounded.

  • These 3 Groups Get More COVID Vaccine Side Effects, Says New Study

    As with any vaccination, not everyone who gets one of the COVID-19 vaccines will have side effects. For the vast majority of people who do, they're mild, like soreness in the injection arm or fatigue. Some people have no physical effects at all. But a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that three groups are more likely to report vaccine side effects than others: Women, young people, and people who've already had COVID-19. Read on to find out why. And to ensure your health, remember: Doctors Say “DO NOT” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine. 1 Women Have More COVID Vaccine Side Effects, Says New Study According to a CDC study which analyzed the first month of vaccinations, more than 79% of side effects were reported by women, even though women only accounted for 60% of vaccinations given. And the severe reaction anaphylaxis has been reported almost exclusively by women. Why? Experts aren't sure. It could be that women are more likely to report side effects, or that women mount a more aggressive immune response against the coronavirus (which would also explain why more men seem to die of COVID-19). 2 Young People Have More COVID Vaccine Side Effects, Says New Study In clinical trials of vaccines, young people reported more side effects than older people. The reason may again be the immune system: Young people have more robust immune systems; stronger responses to invading pathogens, in this case, would manifest as more noticeable side effects."We know that the immune system changes as we get older," Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease physician in Palo Alto, California, told Today.com. "We know that people who were younger (who contract the coronavirus) have a more robust production of a group of molecules called interferons which is helpful in fighting the virus, and that may be part of the reason that older people do worse with COVID … The more robust response in young people seems to be a good thing and it correlates with young people getting coronavirus without a severe infection." 3 People Who've Had COVID-19 Have More COVID Vaccine Side Effects, Says New Study Clinical trials showed that people who'd already contracted coronavirus had more vaccine side effects than people who hadn't had COVID-19. That could be because the immune system remembers the virus from the previous infection and has a stronger immediate response to the invader introduced by the vaccine. In people whose bodies haven't experienced the coronavirus, that immune response takes some time to build, which is why some people who haven't had COVID-19 have reported more side effects after the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. 4 What Does This Mean for You? If you're in one of those groups, know that those reactions are normal immune responses. You might want to ensure you can take it easy the day after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to Get 5 Should I Still Get The Vaccine? Yes. These findings haven't changed the CDC's recommendations as to who should get the vaccine. And that's basically everyone, except people who've had severe allergic reactions to vaccines in the past, and people who've had a severe allergic reaction to the first dose of a COVID vaccine. If in doubt, as your healthcare provider for their advice. So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Hong Kong vaccination drive struggles to gain public trust

    Hong Kong's sudden suspension of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is another blow to a vaccination program already struggling against a wall of public distrust. Hong Kong on Wednesday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine, distributed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Fosun Pharma, after defective packaging such as loose vial lids and cracks on bottles were found in one of two batches of the vaccine. For now, Hong Kong residents can only get the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, which is reported to have an efficacy rate of 62%, compared with Pfizer's 97%.

  • Do Your Vaccine Side Effects Predict How You'd React To COVID-19?

    Here's what it means if you have mild or severe reactions to the coronavirus shot, plus advice on how to ease the symptoms.

  • Britney Spears Raises Eyebrows With Multiple Cryptic Posts About the Color Red

    Britney Spears had red on the mind during a series of Instagram posts on March 23, although the apparent lack of the color in the images left fans with questions.

  • Demi Lovato 'Couldn't See' Her Shoes or Tweeze Eyebrows After Overdose: 'The Implications Were Difficult'

    "It's incredible how the human body just adapts to new disabilities," the singer tells PEOPLE about her recovery following her 2018 drug overdose

  • 'No Zoom' Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reports

    The "No Zoom" policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the ceremony, did not return a request for comment on the reports.

  • Kate Middleton and Prince William Return to Westminster Abbey 10 Years After Royal Wedding

    Prince William and Kate Middleton returned to Westminster Abbey nearly 10 years after their royal wedding in 2011. On Tuesday, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited with the staff of the vaccination site that’s been set up at the historic church. Kate wore a cream dress coat with intricate detailing that seemingly celebrated the wedding anniversary with its bridal vibes. The royals are preparing for a more somber milestone on July 1, which would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday. Royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that ‘the real test’ of William’s relationship with Prince Harry will be if his brother returns to the UK to attend a statue unveiling to commemorate their late mother on that day.

  • Report: America has forgotten how to forgive as more people fall victim to so-called "cancel culture"

    Graeme Wood, a staff writer for The Atlantic, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss why he thinks America has forgotten to forgive people for their past mistakes and errors, and some of the negative impacts it could have. This comes after journalist Alexi McCammond resigned last week as editor of Teen Vogue before she officially started, following backlash over past anti-Asian and homophobic tweets she wrote when she a teenager. She apologized for using hurtful and inexcusable language.

  • Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's in Love With Travis Barker for the First Time

    Travis shared a sweet note from Kourtney, revealing her feelings for him months into their relationship.

  • Filipino American Rob Bonta named California attorney general

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) nominated Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D) as the state's attorney general on Wednesday, making him the first Filipino American to hold the position in California's history.Why it matters: Lawmakers are coming under pressure to mirror their constituent bases by appointing more people of color.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has been vocal about a lack of representation in both federal and local offices, particularly after upticks in violence against Asian Americans throughout the pandemic and the Atlanta shootings that killed six Asian women. Bonta, 48, represents Oakland, Alameda and San Leandro in the state legislature and was one of four names recommended for the position by the Asian Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus, the Los Angeles Times reports.Bonta, who will replace Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, pushed to reform California's criminal justice system.After moving their family from the Philippines to the U.S., Bonta's parents worked as organizers for the United Farm Workers of America. Living close to founder César Chávez gave Bonta a close-up view of agricultural workers' fight for visibility.What they're saying: "Rob Bonta has been front and center on issues across the spectrum," Newsom said at a press conference on Wednesday. "He's a remarkable person ... A person of character. A person of honor. A person of justice.""Throughout California history, so many of us have felt the sting of hate and discrimination," Bonta said, citing spikes in violence against Asian people. "I have."Asian, Latino, Black, Native American, LGBTQ, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, so many of us have been targeted and attacked because of who we are, where we're from and who we love. But that hate has not defined who we are or what we can achieve." Between the lines: Newsom is trying to fend off a recall campaign and shore up alliances.In recent weeks, Bonta has spoken out against the recall effort.Meanwhile, Asian Americans in national politics are seeking more seats at the table. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Mazie Hirono's (D-Hawaii) ultimatum on Tuesday pushed President Biden to commit to tapping more AAPI leaders for high-level administration roles.Context: AAPI groups in California have pushed Newsom to appoint an AAPI attorney general since January.After naming ex-Secretary of State Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate, Newsom tapped former Assemblywoman Shirley Weber as the state's top elections official, making her the first Black woman in the role.Bonta joins one of the most diverse state attorney generals electorates in history, Axios' Russell Contreras points out. The big picture: "More than 22 million people make up the API community nationwide. Approximately one-third of Asian Americans live in California, making up 16% of the population," according to the state's 2020 census.AAPI advocates and elected officials have said that an Asian American attorney general could help mend strained relations between immigrant groups and law enforcement, especially as racism against Asian people continues to plague the country.What to watch: Bonta's nomination is subject to confirmation by the state’s Assembly and Senate within 90 days.Go deeper: The number of Asian Americans elected to Congress is at a record highMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • L.A.'s biggest quake threat sits on overlooked part of San Andreas, study says. Why that may be good

    Researchers assessed which parts of the San Andreas fault were likely to pose the biggest threat to Los Angeles. The Mission Creek strand tops the list.

  • Chinese social media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott against Nike is unfolding in China, after the brand said it was concerned about labor practice in the contested Uighur Autonomous Region.

  • After being bottlenecked in the Suez Canal for days, the owner of the cargo ship Ever Given is potentially facing millions of dollars in insurance claims

    Machinery damage and insurance claims from other ships dealing with shipping delays may present the ship's insurer with a large bill.

  • U.S., EU to cooperate on China dialogue, Russia challenge: statement

    The United States and the European Union have agreed to relaunch a bilateral dialogue on China and work together to address Russia's "challenging behavior," according to a joint statement on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the EU high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, "acknowledged a shared understanding that relations with China are multifaceted, comprising elements of cooperation, competition, and systemic rivalry."

  • China orchestrates boycott of H&M over retailer's stance on Xinjiang

    China is orchestrating a boycott of H&M over the Swedish fashion giant’s decision to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang because of forced labour concerns. The coordinated assault is part of Beijing’s broader strategy to push back against sanctions from the West over human rights abuses in the region. It appears to have started with a social media post by the Chinese Communist Party’s youth division that blasted H&M for saying last year it was “deeply concerned” about the human rights allegations in Xinjiang. “Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking!” read the post, which was published on Wednesday morning and liked nearly half a million times, shared 40,000 times and attracted 16,000 comments. Chinese state media attacked H&M, saying the brand “will definitely pay a heavy price for its wrong actions”. State media also said the brand would “rather believe the lies spread by a few people than hear the voices of billions of Chinese people,” a line that government officials have said repeatedly when denying human rights abuses in Xinjiang. By Thursday morning, searches for H&M products and store locations were blocked on Chinese e-commerce platforms and online map platforms. Celebrities had also backed out of endorsement deals, saying H&M’s actions amounted to “slander” of China, according to state media. The attack against H&M comes after the EU, UK, US and Canada on Monday announced sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang region. China immediately announced its own sanctions against European officials and entities. Backlash is poised to grow with more foreign brands already coming under fire for their stances on Xinjiang. Chinese consumers are already taking aim online at Adidas, Nike and Ikea for being members of the Better Cotton Initiative, a cotton sustainability organisation that suspended licensing of farms in Xinjiang last year. China has unleashed the power of its 1.4 billion consumers to boycott foreign brands amid broader geopolitical spats in the past, which has been devastating financially for businesses. Conglomerate Lotte Group, for example, was forced to retreat from China due to a state-encouraged backlash against South Korean brands following the 2017 installation of a US anti-missile defence system aimed at deterring North Korea on land owned by the firm. At the time, Beijing argued that the defence equipment would increase American spying capabilities into China. China has threatened further retaliation as pressure grows over its policies in Xinjiang. Beijing, however, has continued to reject human rights abuse allegations in the region even as the US, Canada and the Netherlands decided this year that Beiing’s actions in the region amounted to genocide. More Western governments are assessing whether to make the same determination. H&M has posted on Chinese social media saying the company didn’t “represent any political stance.” The retailer, which operates more than 500 stores in China – one of its largest markets – didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Top Senate Republican blasts sweeping U.S. election reform bill as 'power grab'

    The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blasted a sweeping election reform bill passed by the Democrat-led House of Representatives earlier this month as a "partisan power grab." Democrats say the bill, which updates voting procedures and requires states to turn over the redrawing of congressional district lines to independent commissions, is needed to overcome Republican efforts to make voting across the country harder. "This is clearly an effort by one party to rewrite the rules of the political system," Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said at the start of a rules committee hearing.

  • Indiana attorney general tells Senate voting laws should be based on 'public confidence' rather than evidence of fraud

    A Republican attorney general who supported overturning the 2020 presidential election argued at a Senate hearing Wednesday that voting laws should be guided by public confidence rather than evidence of fraud at the polls.

  • More than half of Israelis receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Israel has administered two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than half its 9.3 million population, its health minister said on Thursday, a rapid roll-out that has helped the country begin emerging from pandemic closures. Distribution of Pfizer Inc's vaccine in Israel began in December, with eligibility extended to citizens and residents over 16. In a statement announcing the milestone amid a sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein called on citizens "to follow (health) guidelines so that the coronavirus does not return".

  • CNN anchor Chris Cuomo got special priority COVID-19 tests at his home in the Hamptons at the height of the pandemic, report says

    Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of providing his family, including his brother Chris, with access to state-administered tests, when testing was scarce.