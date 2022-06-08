Painless ways to grow your small business: Reward word-of-mouth advertising, tap into testimonials

Happy customers can be one of a small business’ best marketing tools.

Why do clients and customers leave?

They leave for all sorts of reasons – maybe they don’t need you anymore, or they found what you do somewhere else that is more convenient or cheaper or better, or they moved, or whatever. Working on your business – as opposed to in your business – means that it is not a crisis when a customer inevitably leaves.

You can find new customers by featuring the ones you have now on your website, social media and newsletter. And reward your existing customers when they refer new ones.

We've also got four more ways to to grow your business and without breaking the bank.

1. Tap into the power of testimonials

Happy customers can be one of a small business’ best marketing tools. A testimonial impresses potential customers because it is independent third-party validation that a business really is as good as it claims to be.

So get out there and ask some of your best customers to review you on Yelp and Google My Business. Get some letters of recommendation on their stationary.

Put them in your shop window.

Add them to your website.

Add them as an email tagline.

Use them on your blog or e-newsletter.

Use them in sales presentations.

Or what about adding a video testimonial to your website? Talk about making an impact.

Boost your word-of-mouth advertising

We all know that word of mouth is the best sort of advertising there is. But aside from just waiting or hoping that a customer passes your name along, you can

Create a referral reward system that gives customers a discount when they refer you business.

Encourage referrals on your Facebook page, blog, or website.

Ask your best customers to recommend you.

Stay in touch

One way to make a one-off customer into a loyal, repeat customer is to stay top of mind. That is, if you want to get repeat business, your customer has to think of you when he or she has a need. And they will more likely think of you if you gently, consistently (but not too often) stay in touch with them.

Here are two ways to do this:

Use social media ... but be sure to post valuable content where your customers visit, as opposed to sites you like. (Don’t know what social sites your customers like best? Ask them!) Email marketing is a great way to stay in touch because it is permission marketing, that is, by signing up to receive your e-newsletter, customers are giving you permission to stay in touch with them.

Sell gift cards

Did you know gift cards are the most popular gift in America? They are. That’s why you see gift cards for sale everywhere these days – at the market, in stores, heck, I even saw some for sale recently at my car wash. Selling them in your business will allow you to clean up too (groan, I know!)

So hop on the bus, Gus. Gift cards need not only be the selling strategy of the big box stores. Any small business can create a gift certificate or gift card profit center, and should.

Up-sell, but do it the right way

As you likely know, up-selling is the art of having a customer buy more than the initial purchase. Up-selling, when done wrong, is annoying, but when done right can help both you and your customer. The key is to offer the item in a helpful, non-aggressive way, i.e., “Did you know that if you buy two more gift soaps, we throw in another one for free?”

