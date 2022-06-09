The new paint job Trump demanded for Air Force One could overheat the plane because it’s too dark, requiring costly alterations

President Donald Trump with a model of his proposed new paint job for replacement Air Force One planes, seen at the White House in June 2019. Alex Wong/Getty Images

An Air Force One redecoration ordered by President Trump could overheat the plane.

Trump as president ordered colors like those on his private jet for a new generation of planes.

But, per Politico, the darker color scheme makes the plane run hot, and necessitates alternations.

A redecoration of Air Force One ordered by former President Donald Trump could contribute to excessive heating on the plane, sources told Politico.

Trump in 2019 unveiled the color scheme for two new Air Force One fleet jets being converted by Boeing, changing the baby blue on the underside of the jet to a dark blue and red design which he said was more patriotic.

It was the first major redecoration of the president's fleet of planes since John F Kennedy's presidency.

Critics noted similarities between Trump's color scheme and that used on his own private jet.

Trump boasted that he had secured a great new $3.9 billion deal with Boeing for the converted jets decorated according to his specifications, after cancelling an earlier $4 billion deal.

The company has since said it regrets taking the deal, on which it is making a $1 billion loss.

A source told Politico the losses could increase even further amid concerns that the new colors could make the plane too hot.

The Trump color scheme requires the underside of the plane and its engine to be dark blue, which retains more heat than a lighter color.

To accommodate that, modifications may have to be made to cool some of the plane's components, the source said. An alternative would be sticking with the existing color scheme.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed the concerns to the publication.

"Further analysis concluded darker colors, among other factors, on the underside of the VC-25B aircraft might contribute to temperatures exceeding the current qualification limits of a small number of components," spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement.

The White House is yet to make a decision whether to keep the Trump paint scheme for the converted jets, or revert to the earlier colors.

