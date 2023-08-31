Paint Lick man arrested after allegedly firing gun at local pub

Aug. 31—A Paint Lick man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired a stolen gun in a local pub Wednesday night.

According to an arrest citation, policed were dispatched around midnight on Aug. 30 to the Paddy Wagon Irish Pub in regards to shots being fired.

Police records indicate the bar owner told officers that James Parsons was the last customer in the pub and had paid his tab. While paying, Parson allegedly dropped his gun and fired it while trying to catch it. A round was allegedly shot into the bar.

Official police documentation alleged that Parsons fled through the side door after the gun went off and dropped the weapon on the way out.

Officers recovered the gun and noted, based on Parson's location in the bar at the time of the incident, that "both of the parties [Parsons and the bar owner] appeared to have been in substantial danger of serious physical injury."

The recovered firearm was reportedly stolen, according to citations.

Once deputies located Parsons, they allegedly located "multiple" vials of testosterone, 16 Xanax bars, three vials of an unknown substance. Arrest citations allege that Parsons identified the testosterone and Xanax and confirmed that the firearm was stolen.

Parsons was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.