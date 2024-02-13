Paint store chain closes all of its locations, including 2 in SLO County

Kelly-Moore Paints, a chain store that sells paint and related supplies, has announced it’s closing all of its stores — including two locations in San Luis Obispo County.

According to a Jan. 12 press release published on businesswire.com, the corporate office made the decision to cease all operations and proceed with “an out-of-court wind-down” of its businesses.

The closure of the Paso Robles location at 611 Creston Road took effect on Saturday. The San Luis Obispo location at 187 Tank Farm Road was also impacted by the company closures.

As of Monday afternoon, the stores could not be reached for comment.

“The company has also been impacted by insurmountable legal liabilities inherited by the current ownership group from their 2022 acquisition of the company, including millions of dollars of previously unpaid sales and use taxes,” the release read. “The company is pursuing its legal rights with respect to these claims.”

The release also noted that the company has been dealing with thousands of asbestos litigation claims, though the practice of using asbestos in products has been discontinued since 1981.

“I could not be prouder of what our talented team accomplished under extremely challenging circumstances,” said CEO Charles Gassenheimer in the release.