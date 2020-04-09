Paint The Town Red In A 1965 Chevy Chevelle Malibu Restomod

Every single part on this beauty is brand new, restored, or replaced including the heavily modified big-block V8.

People not familiar with classic cars would think of the Chevelle and Malibu as two different models offered by Chevrolet, one a big rear-wheel-drive muscle car and the latter with front-wheel-drive and baby seats. But, before the Malibu became a standalone model in 1978, General Motors attached to the name to the Chevelle as a high-performance sub-series. The result was a mid-sized muscle car with a sleek appearance that packed a potent punch. Skyline Classics is excited to offer the opportunity to own this insanely gorgeous 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu restomod.

This Malibu's exterior is shining brighter than a diamond after being sprayed in a glossy Candy Apple Red by House of Color. Under that high-quality paint job is a body constructed with all new metal. Even the floor and trunk pans have been replaced along with all bushings and body mounts. A set of new custom 5-spoke Mag wheels sit on all four corners and are wrapped with Ironman black-wall performance rubber.

The heart of the beast is a heavily modified Chevy 396-cubic-inch big-block V8 engine with plenty of power on tap. The engine is equipped with a COMP Cams .600-lift camshaft, 990 rectangular port heads (ported and polished), COMP Cams roller rockers and pushrods, an RPM intake, and fed by a FiTech fuel injection unit and system. Additional performance comes from Stainless Werks longtube headers that flow through a 3-inch custom exhaust and Black Widow mufflers.

Even with all these components together, the engine was built to have a compression ratio of 10:8 so it can run on pump gasoline. Keeping everything running cool is the aluminum radiator complete with electric fans. A Tremec TKO 5-speed transmission shifts power down to the rear wheels through a 12-bolt posi rear end stuffed with 3.73 gears and a c-clip eliminator and locker. Handling is provided by a tubular upper and lower A-arm suspension.

Open the doors to a beautiful Tobacco Brown leather interior with two bucket seats up front and a rear bench spanning the rear. The billet steering wheel is padded with the same leather used for the seats. New carpeting was installed throughout and sits atop Dynamat sound deadener to drown out road noise. Other interior highlights include Vintage Air heat and air conditioning, new tilt column, AutoMeter gauges housed in a custom dash, and an Alpine stereo system with Bluetooth connectivity. The trunk was also redone.

A gem from top to bottom, every part on this Chevelle Malibu is either brand new, restored, or modified. New components include the floor, trunk pans, all bushings and body mounts, engine and drivetrain, Hydroboost brakes, and serpentine belt system. Even more, everything has been detailed and cleaned including the undercarriage.